"The team management has to take a call" - Former RCB captain's stunning claim on MS Dhoni's future ahead of GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former India captain Anil Kumble has said that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have to take a massive call regarding MS Dhoni's future after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The veteran wicket-keeper batter was retained ahead of the three-year cycle in 2024, but it remains to be seen whether he will return for the next season following the Yellow Army's disastrous campaign.

MS Dhoni's future has been the subject of intense speculation, which has not ceased so far. With the wicket-keeper set to turn 44 years old soon, fans and pundits remain divided over his role with the franchise. Some feel that it is time for him to step aside, while others view him as an integral part of CSK's radical transition.

The veteran has unsurprisingly been coy regarding his future plans, hinting that he will assess the situation during the off-season, before making a definitive call. The question will inevitably be raised to him yet again in the upcoming clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT), which is CSK's last match of the campaign.

Anil Kumble opined that the CSK management and MS Dhoni need to come to a decision during the off-season to shape the franchise's future.

"At some point in time they have to take a call, that's for MS to do. This is one format that allows an older player to come in and be really successful, maybe in ODIs or Tests it becomes that much harder. But, at some point, the team management needs to make a call, as to how they want to see the future of CSK. If MS may not be on the field, but I am sure he will remain involved in building CSK's future," Kumble said on ESPN Cricinfo.

MS Dhoni is currently leading the CSK outfit in the absence of the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad. The five-time winners have won only three matches the entire season, and are on course for their worst-ever finish in the IPL.

"I'd be very surprised if we see him back as a player" - Tom Moody on MS Dhoni ahead of GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match

CSK have made rapid strides in terms of changing their approach and personnel after a shambolic first half of the season. Modern players like Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Urvil Patel, have all been brought in as injury replacements, and are highly likely to be retained as well.

The management needs to figure out how MS Dhoni fits into the new-age side if he decides to stick around. Former SRH coach Tom Moody opined that it would be difficult for MS Dhoni to keep going at this age.

"I'd be very surprised if we see him back as a player. I think he definitely needs to be back in that CSK camp, but as a player, I think it is probably unlikely. But again, that is a decision that only he can make. At the end of the day, it only gets harder, the older you get, particularly when you are not playing all year round and earmarking two months of the year for the IPL," Moody said.

CSK will face GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25.

