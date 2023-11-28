"The two names everybody wants to acquire"- Ravichandran Ashwin backs Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to be in great demand at IPL 2024 auction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that Australian pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc could start a bidding war among franchises at the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

Ashwin, however, opined that the availability of Cummins and Starc could be a big concern for many teams. He suggested that the two Australians pulling out of next year's IPL won't be a big surprise, considering the dates of The Ashes and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Ashwin said:

"Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are the only two fresh guys. Though there are guys like Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, and a few other names, it looks pretty sure that these are the two names everybody wants to acquire. The Ashes is going to come, as is the T20 World Cup, and there is a heavy chance that Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are going to pull out of the tournament, and it is there in their histories."

Australia's World Cup hero, Travis Head, will also be up for grabs at the auction. The southpaw was the Player of the Match in the semi-final and final.

Despite his red-hot form, Ashwin predicted that the batting all-rounder might not fetch a hefty deal. He added:

"I don't think that it will be a very big bid. If I am proven wrong, I will be surprised."

Head was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2017. He has not featured in the competition since then. He went unsold at the IPL 2023 auction.

"If they don't get anybody, I think they are going for him" - Ravichandran Ashwin feels MI will target Gerald Coetzee at the IPL 2024 auction

Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Mumbai Indians (MI) could be the new home for South African pacer Gerald Coetzee.

He stated that the Mumbai-based franchise might look to rope on Coetzee at the mini-auction, even ahead of Mitchell Starc. He added:

"Gerald Coetzee is a very Mumbai Indians player. That blue jersey with gold on him, bowling at the Wankhede Stadium, bustling in—he looks like an MI sort of a player. If they don't get anybody, I think they are going for him. In my view, they might not even go for Mitchell Starc."

Coetzee had an imperious run at the recently concluded 2023 World Cup in India, finishing as South Africa's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps from eight matches.