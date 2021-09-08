"Have to give vote to the captain" - Suresh Raina will pick MS Dhoni over Sachin Tendulkar for PM post

Suresh Raina will cast his vote for MS Dhoni over Sachin Tendulkar for the post of prime minister of the nation. The former Indian cricketer was presented with a situation wherein he had to cast a vote, which would be decisive, to pick one of the legendary cricketers as prime minister of the country. He opted to side with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate.

Appearing on RJ Raunac's YouTube channel, Raina was asked to give his vote to appoint the prime minister among the two legends. He opted to vote for MS Dhoni since he is the captain he has played for. Raina said:

"MS Dhoni. Sachin is also a player, have to give vote to the captain."

Suresh Raina's relationship with MS Dhoni is well documented, with the duo taking the field together in a plethora of matches spanning from 2005. The iconic duo also bid adieu to international cricket on the same day and continue to be teammates at the Chennai Super Kings camp.

Many players shy away from paying the bill: Suresh Raina

The left-handed batsman was also asked about any prospective misers among his teammates. Raina claimed that there are plenty of players that he can think of, who run away at the sight of the bill. He chose not to name all the players, but called out Ravindra Jadeja in the end. He added:

"There are many players. When everyone is sitting together, people try to pay their own share, that is nice. When I host, I make sure that it's my responsibility to settle. 2-3 players are there who fake a phone call to get out, there are players like that. Jaddu!"

Suresh Raina is with the Chennai Super Kings bio-bubble at the minute and is training hard for the second leg of the IPL in the UAE. After opting to withdraw from the squad in the last edition, Raina made a solid return to the outfit this year and had a series of vital cameos for the franchise in the first half of the tournament.

