"Their math is not mathing" - South African legend takes a dig at Chennai over their batting order in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn was unimpressed by Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) batting order during the side's IPL 2025 clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20. He took a dig at the side's decision to promote all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of genuine batters.

After being put to bat first, Chennai were at 12/2 after two overs when Ashwin walked out to bat. The seasoned campaigner failed to make a significant impact, scoring just 13 runs off eight balls.

When Ayush Mhatre departed in the sixth over, Jadeja was sent at No. 5. The southpaw too endured a batting failure, perishing after scoring one run from five deliveries.

Puzzled by Chennai's call to send Jadeja and Ashwin before the likes of Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, and MS Dhoni, Steyn wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"CSK 3 down and they send 2 bowlers to bat. Sometimes I feel their math is not mathing."

It is worth noting that Chennai were the first team to be eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the table, with three wins and nine defeats in 12 matches.

Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis help CSK register 187/8 in 20 overs against RR

CSK opener Ayush Mhatre played an impactful knock for his team in the encounter. The 17-year-old scored 43 runs off 20 deliveries. However, their remaining top order batters were dismissed cheaply.

Dewald Brevis did an impressive job in the middle overs, contributing 42 runs from 25 balls. Shivam Dube finished with 39 runs in 32 delivered as the five-time champions registered 187/8 in 20 overs.

CSK failed to up the ante in the death overs, accumulating just 17 runs in the final three overs. Yudhvir Singh Charak picked up three wickets but proved to be expensive, conceding 47 runs from four overs. Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga bowled a tidy spell of 4-0-27-1. Akash Madhwal took three wickets while conceding 29 runs in his four overs.

