"Their temperament and maturity shows the potential" - Ravi Shastri hails Tilak Varma & B Sai Sudharsan for their IPL 2023 performances

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri feels Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma and Gujarat Titans' (GT) B Sai Sudharsan have been among the most impressive players in the IPL 2023 season so far.

Varma seemed to carry the MI batting almost single-handedly in their opening game where he scored a blistering 84*. Sai Sudharsan has also been highly impressive and has given some much-needed stability to GT at No. 3 with two half-centuries in the absence of Kane Williamson.

Speaking on Star Sports, here's what Ravi Shastri had to say about the potential future of both Tilak Varma and B Sai Sudharsan:

“If we look at what’s happened till now, then the two left-handers, Tilak Varma and Sudharshan, one is 20 years old, the other is 21, they have been a lot of fun to watch. Because they seem to have a future, their temperament and maturity which we can see shows the potential they have to be good players.”

Tilak Varma can be a leader in the future: Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was also present in the discussion and he agreed with Shastri about Varma. Pathan lauded him for backing up last season's solid performances with a great start in IPL 2023.

Speaking about the young southpaw's leadership ability and also on Rajasthan Royals youngster Dhruv Jurel, Pathan said:

“One is definitely Tilak, he has impressed us a lot. He batted well last year and has performed this year as well. Even his attitude is very good. He looks like he can be a leader in the future. And the second is Jurel, the way Jurel has batted from his first innings, I couldn’t even imagine the quality of his shots under pressure.”

With MI's batting misfiring in the first two games, Varma remains an absolutely crucial cog in their middle order.

