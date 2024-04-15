"There were great expectations from Shamar Joseph but he got hit a lot" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's IPL 2024 loss to KKR

Aakash Chopra has noted that Shamar Joseph didn't live up to expectations in the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) IPL 2024 loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

LSG set KKR a 162-run target at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14. Joseph went wicketless and conceded 47 runs in his four overs as the home team registered an emphatic eight-wicket win with 26 balls to spare.

Reflecting on KKR's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the first bowled by Joseph gave them a flying start.

"Second innings - is there a possibility of making a comeback somehow? However, the first over itself. Phil Salt was dropped and it was given a no-ball. 22 runs in one over - Shamar Joseph. Only two people have broken Gabba's pride - Rishabh Pant and Shamar Joseph. There were great expectations from Shamar Joseph but he got hit a lot," he observed (12:10).

The former India opener praised Phit Salt for playing a destructive knock.

"Mohsin Khan dismissed Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. So Mohsin Khan was very impressive. However, Phit Salt's assault from the other end. He batted destructively. He was slightly lucky for sure. He could have been caught in the deep off Shamar's bowling but Arshad Khan dropped the catch," Chopra elaborated.

Chopra also appreciated KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer for leading his side well and playing a responsible knock.

"Salt remained not out till the end and the match got over very early. Shreyas Iyer - for the simple reason that he captained first and rotated his bowlers well, and then even though he might have scored at a run-a-ball, scoring runs is necessary and he did that job so that there were no hiccups," he said.

Salt smashed an unbeaten 89 off just 47 deliveries with the help of 14 fours and three sixes. Shreyas struck six fours in his unbeaten 38 off as many deliveries.

"This evening was actually in Mitchell Starc's name" - Aakash Chopra lauds KKR seamer's spell

Mitchell Starc registered figures of 3/28 in four overs. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on LSG's innings, Aakash Chopra noted that KKR's massive investment in Mitchell Starc has started yielding dividends.

"This evening was actually in Mitchell Starc's name. Of course, he is a very expensive player, and when you spend so much, why would it not be discussed? Now he has started giving the returns on investment. He conceded 100 runs in the first two matches and everybody was surprised, that what had happened to Mitchell Starc," he stated (9:55).

"However, then he took two wickets in a match. Then he did go wicketless for sure but now he has picked up three wickets. He dismissed Deepak Hooda with the new ball. Then the way he returned to first dismiss Nicholas Pooran and then Arshad Khan, he saved eight to 10 runs from the total in the last over itself," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra pointed out that Shreyas Iyer and company proved once again that they are a good team. He opined that they will be unstoppable at home if they start getting spin-friendly pitches.

