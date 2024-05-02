"There was too much frustration" - PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar says he decided to move to Canada in 2017

Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar has earned widespread praise for his impressive bowling exploits in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

However, Brar's rise was filled with many challenges. The 28-year-old recently disclosed that after losing hope of making it big in India, he had planned to move to Canada in 2017.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said:

"Paaji pura Punjab hi Canada jana chahta hai (The entire Punjab wants to go to Canada). Bahut frustration tha. (There was too much frustration). I was hopeless, but I think destiny had something else in store for me."

Harpreet Brar was a net bowler for the Indian team in 2022. Sharing details of his time with the national team, he stated that head coach Rahul Dravid telling him that he would succeed in red-ball cricket motivated him significantly. On this, he said:

"Those words gave me hope. Everyone was impressed and surprised as well that I am yet to make my first-class debut. Two years have gone since but I am optimist that next time I will go in that dressing room as a player not as a net bowler."

Harpreet Brar shone with the ball in Punjab's IPL 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, May 1. He conceded just 17 runs from four overs while claiming two scalps. The talented spinner was named the Player of the Match as PBKS completed a seven-wicket win.

"I got selected because of my performance with the red-ball" - Harpreet Brar on getting an IPL contract

Harpreet Brar suggested that he earned his maiden IPL contract because of his performances in red-ball cricket. He revealed that he had given multiple trials, but wasn't picked by any of the teams before a wonderful outing at the Col CK Nayudu Trophy season.

He remarked:

"Cricket started with red ball. From 2006 to 2018 I have only bowled with red ball. I took 57 wickets and we won the Col CK Nayudu Trophy. Till then I used to give four or five IPL trials every season but I got selected because of my performance with the red-ball."

While Brar has picked up just six wickets from 10 outings in IPL 2024, he has a fantastic economy rate of 7.21 to his name.

