"There isn't any role clarity" - Tom Moody on RCB's batting struggles in home defeat to LSG in IPL 2024

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody believes the lack of role clarity in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batting order is a major cause of concern following their 28-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

Chasing 182 for victory, RCB were bundled out for a paltry 153 in 19.4 overs to lose their third game in four outings of IPL 2024. Among other form issues of several batters, the side has also chopped and changed their batting order between Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, and Glenn Maxwell.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Moody felt RCB are still searching for their best batting combination and might continue with the uncertainty until they win a couple of games in a row.

"From a players' perspective, there is talk about role clarity and it looks like there isn't any role clarity in RCB. They are still searching for their best combination. It's like until they start winning a couple of games, they won't settle on that set batting order," said Moody.

The defeat meant RCB joined MI as the only side to lose three games thus far in the tournament, leaving them second from bottom on the points table.

Their lone victory this season came against PBKS where they chased 177 in the final over with four wickets in hand.

"They've only got one batter in form, that's Virat Kohli" - Tom Moody

Tom Moody felt RCB's batting struggles in IPL 2024 stem from having only Virat Kohli in form while the other star batters continue to search for runs.

Kohli is the leading run-scorer of IPL 2024 with 203 runs at an average of almost 68 and a strike rate of 140.97. However, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Green, and Rajat Patidar are averaging under 20 with the bat, while Glenn Maxwell averages a dismal 7.75 in four games.

"They've only got one batter in form, that's Virat Kohli. Faf, Green, Maxwell, and Patidar haven't found their feet yet and they don't know what their best lineup and batting order is, which is also disruptive in any team environment," said Moody.

LSG's young pace sensation Mayank Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief in RCB's latest defeat with figures of 3/14 in four overs. Bengaluru also became the first in IPL 2024 to be bowled out inside the 20 overs, highlighting their batting woes.

RCB will play the Rajasthan Royals in their next outing at Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.