"There's light at the end of the tunnel" - Liam Livingstone hopes to fly out to India soon for IPL 2023

England and Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Liam Livingstone hopes to fly to India soon to participate in IPL 2023. The 29-year-old conceded that he feels much better now following recuperating from a long-standing knee injury that has kept him out of action since December.

Livingstone, who was initially thought to be available for Punjab Kings' second match of IPL 2023 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 5, is likely to join his franchise in mid-April.

According to Cricbuzz, the hard-hitting all-rounder is yet to receive clearance from the England Cricket Board (ECB). An ECB official revealed that the Englishman is currently working on his rehab at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Livingstone stated that he has taken injections that make him feel better than before and has started some light training. At present, his primary focus is returning to match fitness. He elaborated:

"It's been a long road. Finally, there's light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe towards the end of this week, start of next week, I'll fly out to India and get going again. Hopefully, over the next couple of days, I'll get the clearance to head out there.

"I'm feeling much better. I had some injections midway last week, so it's settled it down a lot. I've finally been able to get outside, do some running and get back to proper cricket stuff, that's been about four or five days now, so I'm just trying to build back up to match fitness."

The Lancashire cricketer's last competitive game was in the 2022 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He had an impressive season for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022, mustering 437 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 182.08.

"I'd be stupid to sit here and say that I wouldn't have ambitions of playing in the Ashes" - Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone. (Image Credits: Getty)

Livingstone, who made his Test debut on the Pakistan tour in December, harbors ambitions of playing in the Ashes this December. He added:

"I went through winning a World Cup, making my Test debut and then being told 'you've got three months on the sidelines'. It's been a difficult couple of months but finally now I'm like a little kid wanting to get back playing cricket again.

"Anybody that's playing county cricket at the moment will have ambitions to play in an Ashes series. Certainly, I'd be stupid to sit here and say that I wouldn't have ambitions of playing in the Ashes."

The right-handed batter, who managed two single-digit scores on his Test debut, did not bowl.

Poll : 0 votes