"There will be pressure on Shubman Gill" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' IPL 2023 clash against Lucknow Super Giants

Aakash Chopra reckons Shubman Gill will be under pressure in the Gujarat Titans' (GT) IPL 2023 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul-led sides (respectively) will lock horns at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the afternoon game on Saturday, April 22. Gill has amassed 228 runs at an impressive strike rate of 139.87 in his five innings thus far and will hope to continue his good run against the Lucknow Super Giants.

While reflecting on the Gujarat Titans' batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Shubman Gill might not find it easy in Lucknow, reasoning:

"In batting, Wriddhiman Saha gives starts but doesn't make a big score. There will be pressure on Shubman Gill because this pitch will not be that flat. [B] Sai Sudharsan has been very, very good but a run-a-ball. David Miller is brilliant and is more effective in a run chase."

The former Indian opener added, however, that the defending champions have a well-rounded bowling attack, elaborating:

"Gujarat have a very good bowling attack. They have Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma and Joshua Little. Then they have got Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya is bowling his full quota of overs."

Rashid Khan (11) and Mohammad Shami (10) have been the Gujarat Titans' highest wicket-takers in their first five games. While Alzarri Joseph has accounted for seven dismissals, Mohit Sharma has an exceptional economy of 4.16 in the two games he has played.

"That's a problem" - Aakash Chopra on Deepak Hooda's lack of runs for the Lucknow Super Giants

Deepak Hooda has aggregated a paltry 39 runs in his six innings thus far. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the Lucknow Super Giants' batting, Aakash Chopra highlighted Deepak Hooda's lack of runs as a concern for the franchise, saying:

"Even Rahul doesn't know what sort of pitch will be there. Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul will open but after that Hooda, who has not scored runs and that's a problem. The focus will be on Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis."

The reputed commentator added that the Lucknow Super Giants have a decent bowling attack, observing:

"In bowling, I see Mark Wood returning in place of Naveen ul Haq. The rest of their bowling is okay, whether it is Yudhvir Singh Charak or Avesh Khan. They are actually a decent bowling unit."

Chopra refrained from picking a favorite for Saturday afternoon's clash. He pointed out that the uncertainty over the playing surface makes it difficult to choose a likely winner.

