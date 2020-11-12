Aus vs Ind 2020: 'There is zero clarity on the issue of Rohit Sharma's fitness,' says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the BCCI have given absolutely zero clarity on Rohit Sharma's fitness.

The 33-year-old opener, who is a regular starter for India in all three formats, was initially not named in the Indian squads for the all-important tour of Australia.

This was because Rohit Sharma had sustained a hamstring injury during an IPL game and was advised to rest for two-three weeks by the BCCI medical team.

However, Rohit Sharma made a comeback in the IPL 2020 season towards the backend claiming that he was fully fit. He scored a brilliant 68 in the final, helping MI to their fifth IPL title.

This huge controversy was somehow toned down when Rohit Sharma was named in the Indian Test squad and it was decided that he would be rested for the limited-overs leg against Australia.

"There's zero clarity on the issue of Rohit Sharma's fitness. I am sure there must be a stand of BCCI and similarly that of Rohit. And when people don't get information then speculation arise. So, I absolutely have no clarity whatsoever what's going on there," Sanjay Manjrekar said while speaking on Pakistani YouTube channel CricCast.

Suryakumar Yadav will also get a chance somewhere on the tour: Sanjay Manjrekar

Suryakumar Yadav had been in sublime form in IPL 2020 for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 480 runs in 16 matches. Thus, there were a few eyebrows raised when he was not selected in India's white-ball squads for the Australia tour.

However, Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the 30-year-old might get a chance to play somewhere on the tour. He is of the opinion that on such long tours, there are chances of players getting injured.

Manjrekar stated that Suryakumar may receive a maiden call-up to the Indian squad as a replacement for a certain player.

"I have no doubt that Rohit Sharma will be playing when he gets fit. Suryakumar Yadav will also get a chance somewhere on the tour as is often happens that some injuries take place and replacements are called. I think four-five players who have not been selected for the tour due to fitness or some other issues, they will be playing in the upcoming tour," Sanjay Manjrekar said.

India's tour of Australia will begin with the ODI series and the first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27.