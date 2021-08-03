“These are the kind of moments I’ll remember forever” - AB de Villiers posts emotional message with throwback pictures

Former South African batsman AB de Villiers on Tuesday took to his social media account to share a number of pictures from his playing days with the Proteas. Along with the images, he also posted a message, terming the precious moments as ones he will cherish forever.

De Villiers announced a shock retirement from international cricket in 2018, citing fatigue. However, he continues to weave his magic with the bat in the IPL and other T20 franchise leagues.

While sharing a few pictures from his time with the South African team on his Instagram handle, De Villiers wrote:

“More than personal milestones or success, these are the kind of moments I’ll remember forever when I look back at my international career with the Proteas. Being genuinely happy for my teammates’ success and ultimately standing together out there and fighting it out for South Africa. Such a privilege.”

In the images, De Villiers is seen with a number of big names of South African cricket including Graeme Smith, Makhaya Ntini, Dale Steyn and Faf du Plessis.

The star cricketer found himself at the centre of a controversy recently when former South African wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile alleged that De Villiers only kept wickets for South Africa to not allow him to get into the playing XI. He made the shocking claim during the SJN hearings. Tsolekile was quoted as saying by IOL.

“AB only kept when I was there (challenging for a spot in the Test side); he didn’t want to keep when Boucher was keeper; he wanted to keep when I was there. You could see what was happening.”

Hopefully, there are a few more years ahead of me: AB de Villiers on IPL future

Even after international retirement, De Villiers remains one of the main attractions of the IPL. In seven matches in the first half of IPL 2021, he smashed 207 runs for RCB at a strike rate of 164.28, with two fifties.

Speaking on a live Instagram session with Louie Giglio from Atlanta, De Villiers hoped that he has a few more years of IPL left in him. Narrating his experience of playing in the T20 league, the South African said:

"I can't explain to you; it is very difficult to put it into words. All I can say is it's a dream come true, playing at the IPL, having broken a world record or two, playing in front of the crowds and then realising my teammates are also in awe...I've had the privilege of experiencing those moments once or twice, may be three or four times at the IPL, for South Africa. As I said, it has exceeded all expectations, and hopefully, there are a few more years ahead of me."

De Villiers has featured in 176 IPL games and has 5056 runs to his name at a strike rate of 152.38.

