“These two are Indian players” - Former cricketer’s interesting take on Digvesh Rathi-Abhishek Sharma controversy in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was far from happy with how youngsters, Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma, conducted themselves on the ground during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 contest between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Indian pair of players were involved in a heated altercation during the second innings of the match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 19.

The leg-spinner had dismissed the SRH opener in the eighth over, and dished out his trademark notebook celebration, the one that has already landed him in trouble in the past. The uncapped player also gestured to Abhishek Sharma to make his walk to the dressing room, which provoked the explosive batter.

The duo engaged in a war of words, forcing intervention by the umpires. Abhishek Sharma also had a conversation with the fourth umpire by the boundary lines. They reportedly came to a truce after the contest came to an end, after BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stepped in as the mediator.

As the events transpired in the middle, Raina opined that such behavior does not make for good viewing.

"Digvesh Rathi's notebook now has Abhishek Sharma's name added to it. The fight that happened, Digvesh seemed to say to Abhishek that he did not say anything to him. But, what is happening is quite wrong actually, these two are Indian players," Raina said on Star Sports during commentary.

SRH ended up chasing the 206-run target in the penultimate over, knocking LSG out of the playoffs race in the process. Digvesh Rathi finished with figures of 2-37, while Abhishek Sharma was the player of the match for his 20-ball 59.

Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma reprimanded by the BCCI after LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

In the aftermath of the riveting encounter in Lucknow, the governing body has dished out punishments for both Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma.

The leg-spinner was fined 50 percent of his match fees, and copped two demerit points on his record. Since Digvesh had already accumulated three demerit points from his celebration antics earlier in the season, he has to serve a one-match ban. As a result, he is unavailable for LSG's upcoming away encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 22.

Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, was fined 25 per cent of his match fees for his role during the heated exchange. He also has one demerit point added to his record.

