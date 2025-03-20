"They always seem to overachieve" - Former Australian captain backs CSK to have another successful season ahead of IPL 2025

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke expects the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to exceed expectations and have yet another prolific campaign during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time winners failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, and have a revamped team after the mega auction.

CSK managed to retain their core players comprising Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, and MS Dhoni. The franchise also brought back a lot of their former players at the auction in the form of Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Sam Curran.

CSK have a rich history of getting the best out of players, and consistently making it to the playoffs, despite not having the best team on paper at least.

Michael Clarke remarked that it would be foolish to write CSK off irrespective of their form, or how they appear on paper.

"Dhoni is still super fit, I saw him the other day. He looks as fit as he has ever looked. CSK are always underrated, they always find a way to qualify, they utilize their Indian players so well. You would be silly to write Chennai off. They always seem to overachieve," Clarke said on Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast.

CSK will kickstart their IPL 2025 campaign with a home clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23.

"I think Ricky is under pressure" - Michael Clarke predicts a lot of obstacles for PBKS in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) conducted a massive revamp after retaining only two uncapped players after the IPL 2024 season. Newly-appointed head coach Ricky Ponting had a massive purse to build a team from scratch as their hunt for a maiden title goes on.

Clarke, however, feels that for PBKS to have a prolific season, it is crucial that they start well. Otherwise, it could lead to a lot of pressure, starting with the head coach himself.

"I think Ricky is under pressure, there is no doubt about it. PBKS have very good overseas players but they are going to need their local players to stand up. I think they have underachieved over the years. They have to start very well and their selection are going to be so important, making sure they use the right overseas players," Michael Clarke said.

PBKS are scheduled to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

