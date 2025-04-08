“They can drop one of their two really good weapons” - Ambati Rayudu’s huge statement on CSK playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2025 match

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) must drop one of their two in-form overseas bowlers, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana, against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The 22nd IPL 2025 clash will be played in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8.

Ahmad and Pathirana have arguably been CSK's two best bowlers, with a combined 15 wickets thus far this season. However, Rayudu pointed to the CSK's poor batting this season as the reason behind replacing one of the two with a power-hitter like Jamie Overton.

Looking ahead to their crucial encounter against PBKS, Rayudu told ESPNcricinfo:

"The pitch they're playing on is tailor made for Chennai. It's just that they've not been able to execute well, and batters have come up short. I feel they can drop one of their two really good weapons. Noor Ahmad or [Matheesha] Pathirana - should sit out to boost their batting. It's a luxury they may not afford at this point, but one of them has to sacrifice for [Jamie] Overton."

He added:

"Players [like Deepak Hooda or Rahul Tripathi who have been dropped three games in] they thought would deliver in certain numbers, certain positions. They haven't been able to do that. It's quite an uphill task for them going [deep] into the season. I feel they will come back strong once they get their combination and personnel right."

CSK have chased in all four games thus far in IPL 2025 but have failed in their last three encounters, finding themselves in ninth place with only a solitary win.

"Fans are emotional, they want results immediately" - Ambati Rayudu on struggling CSK

In the same interview, Ambati Rayudu urged the CSK fans to be patient despite the team's slow start to IPL 2025. The former batter was a vital cog in the franchise's last three IPL titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

However, after missing out on playoff qualification last year and struggling near the bottom in the ongoing season, fans have been seething in their criticism of the side.

"Generally, we've seen over the years teams that have come up with lot of youngsters and have gone nowhere. MI brought in, bred youngsters, but one at a time not four-five at a time. Fans are emotional, they want results immediately," Rayudu said.

He concluded:

"You've got to believe in process when things are not going well. This has worked for many years; they've done well. Have a little bit of patience, trust the management. A little bit of freedom and things will turn around."

CSK have now lost five out of their last seven IPL games, dating back to the end of last season.

