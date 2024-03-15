"They can manage if they play only Indian bowlers" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's strengths heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Indian bowling depth is one of their strengths heading into IPL 2024.

SRH have a plethora of Indian bowlers in their squad, especially in the seam-bowling department. They will particularly rely on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who, with 16 scalps, was their highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the SunRisers Hyderabad can even afford to play an all-Indian bowling attack.

"They can play different combinations as per their wish. Their Indian bowling contingent is so strong that they can manage if they play only Indian bowlers. How many teams can say that they won't have any issues if they play all Indian bowlers?" he said (2:45).

The cricketer-turned-commentator was particularly impressed by the Indian seam-bowling options at their disposal.

"They have a fantastic Indian fast-bowling lineup. A team that has so many Indian fast bowlers should do well because a lot of options get opened up, or else you are dependent on overseas bowlers. This team is not that dependent," he observed.

Chopra added that SRH also have a decent Indian batting lineup. While acknowledging that they would need to field a few overseas batters in the playing XI, he pointed out that the IPL 2016 champions have Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi and Abdul Samad among their Indian contingent.

"They do have a lot of all-rounders" - Aakash Chopra on the SunRisers Hyderabad's other strengths

Marco Jansen is one of the all-rounders in the SRH squad. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra noted that the SunRisers Hyderabad have quite a few all-rounders in their lineup.

"They do have a lot of all-rounders. You can call Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed as all-rounders. Glenn Phillips bats, bowls and keeps. He does everything," he elaborated (7:00).

The former India opener added that the Hyderabad-based franchise has a formidable overseas contingent as well.

"Their overseas contingent is incredible. They have gun overseas options, from Heinrich Klaasen to Aiden Markram to Glenn Phillips to Marco Jansen to Pat Cummins to Travis Head to Wanindu Hasaranga. They have Fazalhaq Farooqi as well," Chopra stated.

The SunRisers Hyderabad might have a dilemma while choosing the four overseas players in their playing XI. While Pat Cummins is a certainty as captain, Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head should be among the other three. They will be spoilt for choice while picking their fourth overseas player.

