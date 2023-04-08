"They create an environment similar to the one of India-Pakistan" - Harbhajan Singh on MI vs CSK IPL rivalry 

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh said that the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) creates a buzz similar to the India-Pakistan rivalry.

The high-octane clash of the Indian Premier League is back as five-time champions MI are set to host four-time holders CSK at the Wankhede on Saturday (April 8).

Mumbai suffered defeat in their tournament opener at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore last week and will look to revamp their strategy against their arch-rivals.

Rohit Sharma needs to deliver a big score to not only set the tempo but also find his mojo back. The MI skipper managed only one run from 10 balls in their eight-wicket loss to RCB. He has failed to register a score of 50-plus in his last 23 IPL innings.

Analyzing the Mumbai Indians batting order ahead of the MI vs CSK match, Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel:

"In big matches a big player should perform. So I believe Rohit Sharma will score and Suryakumar Yadav should bat at No.3. If Green plays with Tim David lower in the batting order then both can be destructive. The match is at the Wankhede Stadium and to beat Mumbai Indians at this venue is very difficult. Both teams have a great batting order."

MI vs CSK has produced numerous enthralling finishes in the 13 seasons they have played against each other. Harbhajan is one of the fewest players to have represented both heavyweights in the IPL.

Speaking about the MI vs CSK rivalry, Harbhajan said:

"When both these great teams compete against each other then they create an environment similar to the one of India-Pakistan. I have been part of many of their matches. If you want to become a great player then you have to perform in these kinds of matches."

"This is a chasing venue" - Harbhajan Singh on MI vs CSK toss prediction

Playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, teams batting second have more success (54 times) in the IPL than teams batting first (48 times).

Speaking about both teams' considerably feeble bowling attacks and the advantage of chasing a total in Mumbai, Harbhajan Singh said:

"The team winning the toss first will definitely opt for bowling and look to chase the target. This is a chasing venue, very short ground and good bounce. Both teams don't have enough bowling power but Mumbai's bowling is comparatively better than Chennai. The team winning the toss first will have the advantage."

MI hold the edge over CSK in the head-to-head record in the IPL. While Rohit Sharma’s side have won 20 out of 34 matches against CSK, MS Dhoni's men have only 14 wins against the five-time IPL champions.

