"They have created another history, something they can't be proud of" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's IPL 2025 loss vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have created some unwanted records in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the five-time champions suffered their first-ever defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) had ended their long-time losing run against them at Chepauk.

SRH beat CSK by five wickets in Match 43 of IPL 2025 in Chennai on Friday, April 25. The hosts were bundled out for 154 before the visitors achieved the below-par target with eight deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that CSK have set a few ignominious records in IPL 2025.

"Chennai have lost one more game. They have created another history, something they can't be proud of. RCB defeated them in Chepauk for the first time since 2008. DC beat them in Chepauk for the first time since 2010, and for the first time in their history, Hyderabad have beaten them in Chepauk. They have also lost four consecutive matches at home," he said (0:01).

Chopra opined that MS Dhoni and company won't qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

"The biggest question is - Are they going to qualify? It has a very easy answer. They are not going to qualify. They can qualify mathematically, but they won't qualify realistically. Forget 16 points, they won't even reach 14 points because they are playing extremely ordinary cricket. After 2019, it was the first time Chennai got all out at home. They have hit the lowest ebb," he reasoned.

With four points from nine games, CSK are last on the IPL 2025 points table. They can at most reach 14 points if they win their remaining five games, which is unlikely to be enough to secure a top-four spot, especially considering their current net run rate of -1.302.

"The auction strategy was flawed" - Aakash Chopra on the reasons for CSK's poor run in IPL 2025

Reflecting on the reasons behind the Chennai Super Kings' dismal run in IPL 2025, Aakash Chopra opined that their auction strategy was wrong.

"What are the things that have gone wrong? The auction strategy was flawed. You realized that in the end as nothing is working. The thought process of going with experienced Indian batters, which has Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda, has totally flopped," he said (2:00) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that Ravindra Jadeja's promotion in the batting order hasn't yielded the desired results.

"Then they thought about getting Ravindra Jadeja to bat. Before the last game, Ravindra Jadeja had scored 51 runs in 58 balls against spin. He hit a six in the last match for sure, but he has hit only two sixes and one or two fours in the entire season. You are sending him to bat at No. 4 against spin, but he hasn't scored runs," Chopra observed.

Chopra questioned CSK's decision to open with Rahul Tripathi at the start of IPL 2025 and wondered why Sam Curran was sent at No. 3 against SRH and Dewald Brevis wasn't included in the playing combination before Friday's game.

"Whenever he (Jadeja) has scored runs, he has scored so slow that the team cannot get better. You made Rahul Tripathi open at the start and sent Ruturaj Gaikwad at No. 3. You were searching for answers when Rutu got injured. Ultimately, you dropped both Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. You sent Sam Curran at No. 3. You called Dewald Brevis but didn't play him," he elaborated.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that CSK didn't acquire a single overseas batter who can be termed a T20 rockstar. He added that the Chennai-based franchise was also found wanting in the bowling department, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja proving ineffective and Matheesha Pathirana delivering a plethora of wides and dishing out underwhelming performances.

