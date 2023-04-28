"They are getting birds to fight with hawks" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' IPL 2023 clash vs Lucknow Super Giants

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Punjab Kings' lesser-known players have been their star performers heading into their IPL 2023 clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

The two sides lock horns in Mohali on Friday (April 28). Both teams have garnered eight points, so the winner of the clash will join Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on 10 points atop the IPL 2023 points table.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted how Punjab Kings have got their Indian youngsters to punch above their weight:

"If Punjab play the same way they played the last match, they are a dangerous team. They will be slightly unpredictable, but they have the belief. They are getting birds to fight with hawks, whether it is Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma or Shahrukh Khan."

The former Indian opener pointed out that while the likes of Matthew Short and Liam Livingstone have not done much of note, and Shikhar Dhawan has missed the last few games due to a shoulder injury:

"Their big names have not done anything - Matt Short and Liam Livingstone have not done anything. Shikhar Dhawan got injured. When he was there, he was doing very well. I hope he is playing tonight. If he is there, suddenly the team starts looking slightly stronger because there is no replacement for Shikhar."

Dhawan, with 233 runs in four games at an outstanding average of 116.50, is the Kings' highest run-getter in IPL 2023. Prabhsimran Singh (159), Jitesh Sharma (145) and Sam Curran (142) are the other PBKS players to cross the 100-run mark.

"He will continue in the same fashion" - Aakash Chopra expects Arshdeep Singh to shine for Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh picked up a four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians. (P/C: iplt20.com)

While observing that Punjab Kings will have to choose between Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis as their overseas seamer, Aakash Chopra expects Arshdeep Singh to continue shining with the ball:

"I don't see Sikandar Raza playing now because Sam Curran will play, and you will see one of Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis playing. Arshdeep Singh bowled really well in the last game. So he will continue in the same fashion."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator was a bit surprised by Rahul Chahar's inability to pick up wickets:

"Rahul Chahar is not picking up wickets. I am slightly surprised why he is not getting wickets. It is not a good story. He is a good player and should pick up wickets. It is a team that combines the five fingers to make a fist - a team to fear, always."

Arshdeep, with 13 scalps, is Punjab Kings' top wicket-taker in IPL 2023. Chahar, meanwhile, has managed just two wickets in seven games and has conceded an average of 8.21 runs per over.

