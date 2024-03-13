"They go very aggressive with the ball" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans' potential strategies in IPL 2024

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra expects the Gujarat Titans (GT) to make the most of the slightly seamer-friendly conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in IPL 2024.

Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma, with 28 and 27 wickets, respectively, were the Titans' most successful seamers last year. However, they will miss the former's services this season as he has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Gujarat Titans will employ an aggressive strategy with the ball under lights.

"What will be this team's strategy? They play a full bowling lineup and then try to catch opposing teams with their bowling, although they win close games every way. There Rahul Tewatia also does the job. So there are small, small parts," he said (11:40).

"More runs are scored in a day game in Ahmedabad. However, in the evening game, even if you score 160 in the first innings, you can actually defend that total under lights in the first half of the tournament. The ball swings decently and then they go very aggressive with the ball," the former India opener added.

Chopra acknowledged that bowlers might have greater difficulties with the wet ball once more dew starts coming in the first or second week of May.

However, he still believes that batting would be difficult under lights as the ball moves and the seamers find it easier to bowl.

"They do the job as a unit with the bat" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans' batting strategy

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha will likely open the batting for the Gujarat Titans. [P/C: iplt20.com]

On the batting front, Aakash Chopra noted that the Gujarat Titans complete the job collectively.

"They do the job as a unit with the bat but they do well. That's their strategy in general. I expect the team atmosphere to be very good once again and Ashish Nehra will have a huge hand in that," he stated (12:40).

The renowned commentator added that Shubman Gill's performance as a captain will be keenly watched.

"Shubman Gill, the new captain - we all want to see how he performs because he could become the Indian team's captain going forward. He is that heir apparent if we look at the next five to six years. So it will be an important season," Chopra reasoned.

Chopra concluded by predicting a good season for the Titans. He reasoned that the IPL 2022 champions know how to win and turn crunch situations in their favor.

