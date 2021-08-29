"They grow up damn fast"- Sakshi Singh Dhoni posts adorable photo of daughter Ziva from Dubai

Sakshi Singh Dhoni posted an adorable photo of her daughter Ziva on Instagram earlier today. In the caption, Sakshi expressed her amazement at how fast her daughter has grown up.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni is with her husband MS Dhoni and Ziva in the IPL 2021 bio-bubble. Chennai Super Kings team members and their families are staying at Th8 Palm Hotel in Dubai.

Chennai Super Kings cricketers have kicked off their practice sessions for the second phase of IPL 2021. After practice, all players get to spend quality time with their family members at the hotel.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi posted the following photo today and captioned it:

"They grow up damn fast !"

Sakshi Singh Dhoni's latest Instagram post has gone viral, gaining more than 300,000 likes inside three hours.

Robin Uthappa's wife Sheethal, popular Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, and actor Freddy Daruwala reacted to Ziva's photo with lovely comments below the post.

MS Dhoni will return to action after 3 weeks

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will battle in the curtain-raiser of the second phase of IPL 2021 on September 19

The Chennai Super Kings will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19. CSK skipper MS Dhoni will return to the field exactly three weeks from today.

Dhoni's new commercial for the second phase of IPL 2021 went viral on social media last week. Fans were amazed to see the new avatar of Captain Cool.

It will be interesting to see how the Chennai Super Kings captain performs in the upcoming matches. CSK are currently second in the standings and are among the top contenders to end the 2021 edition of the IPL as champions.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar