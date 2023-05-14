"They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long-on" - Jonty Rhodes shares details of fans throwing nuts and bolts in IPL 2023 match

Member of the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) support staff, Jonty Rhodes shared details about the stoppage of play during his team's IPL 2023 match on Saturday, May 13. LSG were playing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

During the afternoon clash, Avesh Khan came in to bowl the 19th over of the first innings and fired a full toss towards Abdul Samad. The on-field umpire called it a no-ball because it seemed like a beamer.

However, LSG went for a review and got the decision reversed in a controversial way. Fans were not happy with the third umpire's call as they felt that it was a no-ball. Soon, the crowd lost their cool and started chants of 'Kohli, Kohli' against the LSG players and dugout.

After the fourth ball of the 19th over, play was interrupted for a while without much details being shared. Cricbuzz reported that the game was halted because someone from the crowd threw nuts and bolts towards the LSG dugout. Jonty Rhodes commented on the report through Twitter and added:

"Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long on."

"Clear as mud" - Jonty Rhodes commented on another tweet regarding the same incident

Jonty Rhodes was unhappy with the way things transpired in Hyderabad on Saturday. Reacting to another tweet, where a Twitter user shared a screenshot of details regarding what happened after the fourth ball of the 19th over, Rhodes wrote:

"Clear as mud dude."

Prerak Mankad had a great outing with the bat in the second innings. He scored a match-winning 64 for the Lucknow Super Giants, helping them register their sixth win of the season. With this loss, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have been virtually eliminated from the race to the IPL 2023 playoffs.

