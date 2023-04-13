"They just be playing anybody & still winning"- Top 10 funny memes after GT's comfortable victory against PBKS in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in the 18th match of IPL 2023 on Thursday (April 13). The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali hosted the game. With three wins in four matches, GT now occupy the third position in the points table below RR and LSG.

After being asked to bat first, PBKS managed to score a below-par total of 153/8. Matthew Short (36 off 24 balls) played a decent knock in the top order but could not convert it into a substantial one.

The Punjab middle-order batters failed to perform well in the contest as GT successfully contained them with tight lines. Shahrukh Khan (22 off 9 balls) finished the innings on a high with a cameo.

In reply, Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 19 balls) gave GT a brisk start by hitting a flurry of boundaries. Kagiso Rabada dismissed him in the fifth over and broke the threatening 48-run opening partnership. Shubman Gill (67 off 49 balls) and Sai Sudharsan (19 off 20 balls) then stitched a 41-run stand for the second wicket, but the runs came at a sedate pace.

Punjab Kings bowlers tried to bring their side back into the contest by picking up a couple of wickets. Sam Curran dismissed Gill in the final over to put some pressure on GT. However, Rahul Tewatia finished the match in style by hitting a four with one ball to spare.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan reflected on the defeat in the post-match presentation, saying:

"We didn't have many runs on the board and didn't get a good start. So, we have to rectify that going forward. (56 dot balls) Whenever a team plays that many dot balls, they lose the game. Losing early wickets puts the batting side on the backfoot. So, we have to plan that better. Very proud of them (bowlers). It wasn't a big total and taking the game that team was tremendous."

GT vs PBKS IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. They expressed their reactions by sharing some amusing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the GT vs PBKS game:

Sagar @sagarcasm Ye har IPL match ko last over tak jaana zaroori hai kya Ye har IPL match ko last over tak jaana zaroori hai kya https://t.co/hPD28ayZG7

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

Hardik Pandya visited the academy with his masterclass inning of 8(11) alongwith newbie Sai Sudharsan #PBKSvGT Wannabe captain cool, the beast all-rounder who doesn't bowl is in sublime form with the bat these days,Hardik Pandya visited the academy with his masterclass inning of 8(11) alongwith newbie Sai Sudharsan Wannabe captain cool, the beast all-rounder who doesn't bowl is in sublime form with the bat these days, Hardik Pandya visited the academy with his masterclass inning of 8(11) alongwith newbie Sai Sudharsan ❤️ #PBKSvGT https://t.co/OCIUEdJwuA

Pulkit🇮🇳 @pulkit5Dx Preity Zinta With Sam Curran After the Match: Preity Zinta With Sam Curran After the Match: https://t.co/RwhPB9EHNm

KKR will host SRH in the next IPL 2023 game on Friday, April 14.

