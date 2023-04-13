"They know their bodies inside out" - Eoin Morgan unfazed by injuries to Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer during IPL 2023

Former England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan has opened up on injuries to Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer amid their ongoing IPL 2023 stints. Morgan believes the experienced pair are responsible enough to understand their situation and manage it well.

Stokes and Archer have missed their recent matches due to their respective injuries. The England Test captain, who represents the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), reportedly has a toe injury but is likely to return at some stage.

Meanwhile, Archer's elbow injury has resurfaced and it is unclear when the Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer will return to action.

During a virtual interaction, Morgan stated that he trusts the duo about knowing what they are doing and is not too concerned about their injury setbacks. He was quoted as saying by the PTI:

"They are two very experienced players. They know their bodies inside out. Ben has managed his body exceptionally well through all three formats his whole career. Jofra is back and bowling well; obviously he had a little bit of setback. But these players know their bodies, they are preparing for the full year not just an IPL season."

Stokes chose to play in IPL 2023 despite a lingering knee issue but hinted at leaving early to prepare for the lone Test against Ireland, which starts on June 1.

Archer, meanwhile, last played a Test in 2021 and has underlined his desire to play in the Ashes in June-July.

"It is actually a bigger risk level" - Eoin Morgan on playing county cricket

Eoin Morgan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Morgan further conceded that the star cricketers would be prone to injuries regardless of what format they play. However, the 36-year-old suggested that playing in the IPL would be more beneficial, explaining:

"Ben clearly is not struggling; he went down with an illness (toe injury). Jofra, I am not sure but he has a niggle. If they are not playing in the IPL, they would be playing County cricket, which is exactly the same risk level.

"It is actually a bigger risk level because they would be bowling more overs and playing four-day cricket. For me, IPL is the best against the best and it puts you under huge amount of pressure, very similar to international cricket."

The 2023 Ashes series will begin on June 16 at Edgbaston.

