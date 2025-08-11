“They’ll go at a big price” - R Ashwin predicts costliest player at IPL 2026 mini-auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the overseas players will make the most of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. He predicted that Australian players like Cameron Green and Mitchell Owen will be among the costliest picks.

The 38-year-old added that several franchises will be looking to release a few of their players to secure the much-needed purse to buy an all-rounder like Green, who didn’t feature in the IPL 2025 due to a lower spine injury (stress fracture).

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat,' R Ashwin said on Monday (August 11):

“10:35 – This will be a mini auction where you’ll find it tough to get Indian players. Maybe only new players will come. The costly picks will be overseas players. So, whether a franchise wants to keep or release a big Indian player, it’s a very risky formula. So many Australian players will come in the auction.”

“Tim David is obviously with the RCB. The way he is playing, he’s batting brilliantly. And then you’ve got Mitchell Owen, he’s in the Punjab Kings, but that was a replacement player only for 2-3 games. And then you’ve got someone like a Cameron Green coming into the auction, so they are available and they’ll go at a big price because they are foreign all-rounders,” he added.

Citing an example of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the legendary spinner claimed that teams would look to secure a purse of around ₹25-30 crore for the IPL 2026 mini-auction. He continued:

“11:35 – So, you might want to release your purse. And there’s a possibility that someone like LSG could leave someone like Mayank Yadav. I think this mini-auction will be a game of ₹25-30 crore for all teams."

It’s worth mentioning that Cameron Green was bought by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹17.5 crore at IPL 2023. The Aussie all-rounder was then traded to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, Mayank Yadav managed to play just four games in IPL 2025 due to an injury after being retained for ₹11 crore.

“This Australian team is looking really strong and dangerous” – R Ashwin lauds IPL stars, picks Australia as favorites for 2026 T20 World Cup

R Ashwin further lauded Australian players like Tim David and Mitchell Owen, picking the Aussies as the favorites for the 2026 T20 World Cup. He concluded:

“15:10 – Looking at Australia’s preparation, it’s frightening. I mean, they’ll be serious contenders coming into the World Cup. South Africa also played exceptionally well; Kwena Maphaka bagged a fifer (4-fer). But looking at Tim David’s form and the way he is being used at No.5 in the power play, Mitchell Owen has come into the Australian team. This Australian team is looking really really strong and dangerous.”

The remarks came after Tim David slammed 83 runs off 52 balls as Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series in Darwin.

