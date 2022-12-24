“They’ll have problems defending scores” – Wasim Jaffer on CSK after IPL 2023 auction

Wasim Jaffer feels that the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lack enough death-over bowling options after the IPL 2023 auction. The former Indian cricketer believes that New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson is the only quality pacer who can bowl in the death overs.

The veteran further pointed out that there will be a selection conundrum while choosing their fourth overseas player between Jamieson, Dwaine Pretorious and Maheesh Theekshana.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“They’ll have problems defending scores, which was the problem last year as well. Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Devon Conway, they’re the starters. Those three players are gonna play and Kyle Jamieson can bowl in the death.”

He added:

“Between Pretorious, Theekshana and Jamieson, you can only play one, so it’s gonna be a tricky one and that’s gonna be a problem.”

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody also questioned CSK’s death bowling following Dwayne Bravo’s retirement. He told the same publication:

“Who is doing the death bowling? That’s really the void they’re trying to fill with Bravo [appointed as their bowling coach].”

For the uninitiated, CSK finished ninth in the last IPL season, having won only four out of 14 games.

“They have got their bases covered” – Wasim Jaffer on CSK

Jaffer, however, believes that CSK have got their bases covered, as they bought the likes of Jamieson, Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (retained).

He said:

“They have got Hangargekar, who goes 140 and he had a good season for Maharashtra. They have got decent uncapped Indian players, which is exciting, but they have got Kyle Jamieson, Ben Stokes, and Ajinkya Rahane – a senior guy. I think they have got their bases covered.”

For the uninitiated, the Chennai-based franchise bought two overseas and five Indian players. They are Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore), Kyle Jamieson (Rs 1 crore), Nishant Sandhu (Rs 60 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 50 lakh), Bhagath Verma, Ajay Mandal, and Shaik Rasheed (Rs 20 lakh each).

Retained players: MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar.

It’s worth mentioning that Hangargekar, who was retained for Rs 1.5 crore, has picked up 25 wickets in 13 List-A games, including a fifer and three four-wicket hauls.

