"They might even release him ahead of the next year" - Aakash Chopra on Sam Curran's '50-50' performances for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra reckons the Punjab Kings (PBKS) might consider releasing Sam Curran ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

PBKS bought Curran for a whopping ₹18.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. The England all-rounder had a middling season with both bat and ball, with the IPL 2014 finalists also failing to reach the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the performances of some of the big-ticket buys in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League. Regarding Curran, he said:

"If you look at Sam Curran, he was bought for a lot of money, the most expensive player. How was his performance? I would say it was extremely 50-50. Return on investment is not in the positive. They might even release him ahead of the next year."

The former Indian opener feels the Punjab Kings were not diligent enough in their planning before acquiring the seam-bowling all-rounder, explaining:

"You should try to understand why this is happening. Many times a player comes and you run after him to buy him, of course to acquire that talent, but you have probably not judged fully where he fits in your team. Sam Curran is a good example."

Curran picked up only 10 wickets in PBKS' 14 matches in IPL 2023. He proved quite expensive as well, conceding an average of 10.22 runs per over.

"To give the new ball to Sam Curran, you put Arshdeep Singh on ice" - Aakash Chopra

Arshdeep Singh was not given the new ball in the latter half of IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that PBKS' decision to use Curran as a new-ball bowler compromised Arshdeep Singh's effectiveness:

"Sam Curran has the ability to bowl with the new ball, although the new ball remains 50-50 in Indian conditions. To give the new ball to Curran, you put Arshdeep Singh on ice. Kagiso Rabada is another new-ball bowler."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"You said you will give the new ball to only one left-arm fast bowler, so Sam Curran you bowl. After half the season, you suddenly realized that you are unable to use Curran fully."

Chopra highlighted that Curran wasn't used effectively with the bat too:

"In batting, the position at which Curran bats, he cannot be used that much. If you always keep him for the death - 50-50. If you keep him for the death, it's still fine, but if you say that a collapse is happening and ask him to get set and play, Sam Curran is one person and cannot do everything."

Curran scored 276 runs in 13 innings at a decent strike rate of 135.96. However, he didn't play too many game-defining knocks, which he used to do for the Chennai Super Kings.

