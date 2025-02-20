"They're like same order? I'm like yeah"- MS Dhoni reveals the name of one dish he can never say no to

Chennai Super Kings star MS Dhoni recently named the one dish he can never decline. Dhoni has been a big fan of 'Butter Chicken' and he mentioned that it was his favorite dish to date.

Ad

Host Mandira Bedi asked some fun questions to MS Dhoni during a recent media event. She first asked him to share one secret about himself that would surprise the fans. Interestingly, the CSK wicketkeeper disclosed that he was quite scared of snakes.

Next, when the host asked him to name the one dish he can't say no to, Dhoni replied:

"Butter Chicken. So, in 2004, I made my debut. So, in 2005, I started playing in India and everywhere. In the hotel, I would order Butter Chicken and one milkshake in the afternoon and for dinner. The second day, I would pick up the phone and they're like same order? I'm like yeah."

Ad

Trending

Dhoni has talked about his love for Butter Chicken many times in the past as well. It just shows how much the CSK star loves the dish.

MS Dhoni will return to MA Chidambaram Stadium soon

The reverse countdown to IPL 2025 has started. The new edition of IPL will kick off on March 22 with a clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru. MS Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings will play their first match on March 23 against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ad

The stadium in Chennai has been like a den for the Super Kings. Several teams have struggled to perform well against CSK in Chennai. It will be interesting to see if MI can defeat CSK in their first match.

Dhoni will begin his practice sessions for IPL 2025 soon. All eyes will be on the legendary wicketkeeper when he returns to the field next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️