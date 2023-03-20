"They were really upset" - David Miller on Gujarat Titans about missing their IPL 2023 opening game

South African and Gujarat Titans batter David Miller has revealed that the Gujarat Titans weren't impressed by his decision to skip the opening game of IPL 2023. However, the left-hander insisted that he wants to be available for national duty.

Some South African players will miss the start of this year's IPL to be available for World Cup Super League matches against the Netherlands. The games against the Dutch are scheduled for March 31 in Benoni and April 2 in Johannesburg. The 2023 season starts on March 31, with the first match scheduled between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Speaking at a press conference in Potchefstroom, Miller said he was as disappointed as the franchise to be missing the opening game. However, he realizes that the Proteas' 2023 World Cup spot is at stake and wants to have a strong squad playing against the Dutch.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said:

"They were really upset. It's always a big thing playing in Ahmedabad, especially in an opening game against Chennai. I am a bit disappointed to be missing that, but to put on the green and gold has always been a huge privilege and honour."

He added:

"And we have got some work to do in those two games against the Netherlands, so I think having a strong team - the best squad we can pick - is definitely the way forward. I will be missing one game so, whether I'm somewhat disappointed or not, the process has taken place."

South Africa might need to win both ODIs to have a chance at directly qualifying for the World Cup later this year. Hence, players like Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, and Dewald Brevis are also likely to join Miller for the ODI series.

"We weren't given an option in any way" - David Miller

David Miller and Shubman Gill. (Credits: Twitter)

The Natal-born cricketer claimed that the South African board refused to release them for the IPL amid international duties and reckons it's justified.

"We weren't given an option in any way. Be that as it may, we've got our best squad on the park and we've got a lot of work to do in those two games. So it will be nice to be able to focus on that."

The veteran middle-order batter played an instrumental role in the Gujarat Titans' title win last year. He hammered 481 runs in 16 matches at 68.71, striking at 142.73.

