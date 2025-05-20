  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • “They should say enough” - Former India captain’s scathing assessment of Rishabh Pant after LSG’s IPL 2025 exit

“They should say enough” - Former India captain’s scathing assessment of Rishabh Pant after LSG’s IPL 2025 exit

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 20, 2025 15:46 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant in action for LSG in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth made a scathing assessment of Rishabh Pant as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race. They lost their previous game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets.

Ad

Pant has struggled both as captain and with the bat this season, which has resulted in LSG being eliminated from the playoffs race. They now have five wins, seven defeats, and 10 points from 12 matches.

With just two matches remaining in their campaign, Srikkanth has suggested LSG to rest Rishabh Pant, while also adding that they need to bring in more bowlers for the next season.

“I just want him to be left alone…they should say enough, just go and spend some time away. The season is over. Whatever they are planning for the next season — they have change the core and bring in bowlers — they don’t have any bowlers in this team,” he said on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pant was signed for a massive amount of ₹27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the left-haner has failed to justify his price tag this season.

“Unfortunately things are not going Rishabh Pant’s way" - Srikkanth's remark on LSG skipper

Rishabh Pant has struggled with making decisions as a captain, be it his bowling changes or field placements. He has also failed to score runs and has been dismissed in different ways throughout the season.

Ad
“Unfortunately things are not going Rishabh Pant’s way. Even when captaining… be it bowling changes or field placements, he seems to be messing up in some form or the other. Things are not going his way. Even with the bat, he can just play freely and be bold, but he seems to be playing half-hearted shots with no clarity," Srikkanth explained.
Ad
"Every game he is finding new ways to get dismissed. During my playing days I use to invent ways to get dismissed and Pant is doing worse than me. 30 years back I was like that, today he is finding new ways to get out — reverse-sweep, reverse-paddle, swinging wildly — all of it is happening,” he added.
Ad

Pant has scored just 135 runs from 11 games at a poor average of 12.27 and a strike-rate of just 100 with one half-century. LSG next play Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final two games of the season.

It will be interesting to see whether they drop Pant or continue with him as captain for their remaining two matches.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications