“They should say enough” - Former India captain’s scathing assessment of Rishabh Pant after LSG’s IPL 2025 exit

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth made a scathing assessment of Rishabh Pant as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race. They lost their previous game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets.

Pant has struggled both as captain and with the bat this season, which has resulted in LSG being eliminated from the playoffs race. They now have five wins, seven defeats, and 10 points from 12 matches.

With just two matches remaining in their campaign, Srikkanth has suggested LSG to rest Rishabh Pant, while also adding that they need to bring in more bowlers for the next season.

“I just want him to be left alone…they should say enough, just go and spend some time away. The season is over. Whatever they are planning for the next season — they have change the core and bring in bowlers — they don’t have any bowlers in this team,” he said on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

Pant was signed for a massive amount of ₹27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the left-haner has failed to justify his price tag this season.

“Unfortunately things are not going Rishabh Pant’s way" - Srikkanth's remark on LSG skipper

Rishabh Pant has struggled with making decisions as a captain, be it his bowling changes or field placements. He has also failed to score runs and has been dismissed in different ways throughout the season.

“Unfortunately things are not going Rishabh Pant’s way. Even when captaining… be it bowling changes or field placements, he seems to be messing up in some form or the other. Things are not going his way. Even with the bat, he can just play freely and be bold, but he seems to be playing half-hearted shots with no clarity," Srikkanth explained.

"Every game he is finding new ways to get dismissed. During my playing days I use to invent ways to get dismissed and Pant is doing worse than me. 30 years back I was like that, today he is finding new ways to get out — reverse-sweep, reverse-paddle, swinging wildly — all of it is happening,” he added.

Pant has scored just 135 runs from 11 games at a poor average of 12.27 and a strike-rate of just 100 with one half-century. LSG next play Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their final two games of the season.

It will be interesting to see whether they drop Pant or continue with him as captain for their remaining two matches.

