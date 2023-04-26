"This was our best win" - Shubman Gill on GT's commanding win over MI

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill hailed the side's 55-run victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25, calling it their best win of the season. GT posted a massive 207-6 in their 20 overs and had no trouble restricting MI's strong batting lineup to 152-9 in their 20 overs, resulting in a comfortable win.

Speaking to the Titans' social media handle, Gill said:

"I think this was our best win in terms of margin and in terms of the closeness of the game, so i think we are on the right track."

The 23-year-old also complimented the ground and the playing wicket, saying:

"Definitely it was a good wicket to bat on. Initially there was something with the new ball for the bowlers but overall it was a really good wicket to bat.It's amazing, playing here at this ground on this wicket and with the bunch of players we have in the team, it's always a pleasure to bat with all of them."

Shubman Gill top-scored for GT with a sublime 56 from 34 deliveries with seven 4's and a six, laying the platform for the onslaught at the end by Abhinav Manohar and David Miller, who stitched together a 71-run fifth-wicket partnership in just 35 deliveries.

The Punjab-born opening batter has been one of the best in the world this year, averaging over 60 in 18 innings across formats. He also scored a brilliant century in the final test of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1.

Gill has carried on his impressive form in the IPL, scoring 284 runs at an average of 40.57 at a strike rate of 142.71 in seven matches.

"The bowlers did exceptionally well" - Shubman Gill praises the GT bowlers for the win over MI

Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya had a sensational burst with the new ball against MI.

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill lavished praise on the bowling unit for their 55-run victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, April 25.

Chasing 208 for victory, MI were never in the game as Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami bowled with great pace and venom in the powerplay to restrict run scoring.

The pressure built up by the pair resulted in the MI batters needing to go hammer and tongs against the spinners, resulting in the Afghanistan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad wreaking havoc in the middle overs with five wickets between them.

Speaking about the bowlers' collective brilliance, Gill said:

"I think the bowlers did exceptionally well. Their batting lineup is one of the best batting lineups in the IPL, and the way our fast bowlers Hardik bhai and Shami bhai bowled with the new ball and then it was a matter of time with that much pressure on them, we just kept on squeezing them and spinners took the wickets and they took the advantage."

The win helped the defending champions ascend to second place in the points table with five wins from seven matches.

GT will next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29.

