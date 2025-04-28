"This is beyond science"- Top 10 funny memes as RCB occupy top spot in IPL 2025 points table after victory vs DC

Fans online shared intriguing memes after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with a six-wicket win against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, April 27. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted the encounter.

DC managed to score a respectable total of 162/8 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first in the contest. KL Rahul (41), Tristan Stubbs (34), and Abhishek Porel (28) performed decently for the home team on a tricky pitch. Veteran pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36) starred for the visiting side in the wickets chart.

Krunal Pandya (73*) and Virat Kohli (51) then rescued RCB from a collapse of 26/3 with their match-winning 119-run partnership and guided the team to cross the finish line. Tim David (19*) supported the duo with a blazing cameo at the end.

It was RCB's sixth consecutive away win in IPL 2025, along with one triumph at their home venue. They currently occupy the pole position in the points table after securing 14 points from ten games. Fans took note of the development and expressed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X. Here are some of the best memes:

"This is beyond science," one post read.

"It was a total team performance"- Rajat Patidar after RCB's 6-wicket win against DC in IPL 2025 match in Delhi

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar applauded his teammates for putting in a collective effort. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"It was a total team performance. The way the bowlers executed their plans of this wicket was excellent. To us it is not about the venues in IPL. We decided to chase so we could plan according to the target.

"The bowlers did a great job to restrict them to 160. It feels great to lead RCB. There are many great players in the side. For me it is a great experience to learn from them," Patidar added.

RCB will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next match of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3.

