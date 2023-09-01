"This boy can do the job Malinga used to do" - Irfan Pathan lauds Matheesha Pathirana's spell in Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Asia Cup clash

Irfan Pathan has lauded Matheesha Pathirana for bowling a penetrative spell in the Asia Cup 2023 clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Pathirana registered figures of 4/32 in 7.4 overs as Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 164 in a Group B game in Pallekele on Thursday, August 31. Dasun Shanaka and Co. then chased down the target with five wickets and 11 overs to spare to enhance their chances of qualifying for the Super Four stage.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan opined that Matheesha Pathirana can perform the role Lasith Malinga used to do for Sri Lanka. He explained:

"He picked up four wickets, where you got to see the bouncer, hard length and slower ones. He completely foxed Taskin Ahmed. You have got a bowler who can win you matches. This boy can do the job Malinga used to do. His slower one also dips like him."

The former Indian all-rounder predicted a bright future for the unconventional pacer if he stays away from injury. He said:

"He just has to be mindful of one thing, he shouldn't get injured. If he doesn't get injured for the next 10 years, he can become a champion bowler of the world, not only of Sri Lanka."

Pathirana has picked up eight wickets in five ODIs, with Thursday's spell being his first four-wicket haul. The Chennai Super Kings seamer went wicketless and conceded 16 runs in the only over he has bowled in T20I cricket.

"His awkward action makes batters commit mistakes" - Irfan Pathan on Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana dismissed Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. [P/C: AP]

Irfan Pathan feels Shakib Al Hasan fell prey to Matheesha Pathirana because of his slingy action. He stated:

"He dismissed Shakib Al Hasan, it was a very big wicket. He was late, the ball hit the gloves, it was an amazing catch. Although it was a very ordinary ball, his awkward action makes batters commit mistakes."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the youngster virtually dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim twice within a space of a few deliveries. He observed:

"After that, he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim twice. He was out caught behind but he didn't get Kusal Mendis' support. He then bowled a sharp bouncer, both feet were in the air. Pace makes you commit mistakes."

Pathirana should have got Rahim caught behind by Kusal Mendis, but the Lankan wicketkeeper didn't appeal. Sri Lanka couldn't get the on-field umpire's not-out decision reversed as they had lost both their reviews. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter was eventually caught by Dimuth Karunaratne at third man in the seamer's next over.

