"This boy has only push sign for me" Krunal Pandya thanks his brother Hardik for pushing him to be better

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya has thanked brother Hardik for always pushing his limits and helping him get better.

The all-rounder from Baroda has grown leaps and bounds since he grabbed first eyeballs with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He then made his debut for India in 2018 and has played 18 T20Is and three ODI games.

Krunal Pandya took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of himself along with brother Hardik Pandya on Friday. He captioned the image:

"There’s PULL and PUSH on every door we see around but this boy has only PUSH sign for me."

Krunal Pandya had a fairly successful run IPL 2021

The 30-year-old all-rounder enjoyed a decent run in IPL 2021 before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the tournament on May 4 due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Krunal Pandya enjoyed a decent run with the bat, scoring 100 runs from seven games, including a fifty. However, he was not at his best with the ball, scalping just three wickets at an economy rate of 7.52.

The defending champions, Mumbai Indians, will want their star all-rounder to be in good form when the tournament resumes in the UAE. The Mumbai Indians are currently fourth in the points table, with eight points from seven matches.

Both Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya were not picked for the Indian team's tour of the UK. The squad will play the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton, which starts on June 18. This will be followed by a five-match Test series against England beginning from August 4.

The duo, however, is expected to return in the upcoming limited-overs tour against Sri Lanka in July. As per reports, the Men in Blue will play three ODIs followed by a trilogy of T20I matches.

