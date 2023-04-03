"This is a Chepauk wicket from the past" - Ravichandran Ashwin amazed to see high-scoring pitch in Chennai for IPL 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin is delighted to see a batting-friendly surface in Chennai for the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The former CSK star has predicted a high-scoring thriller between Chennai and Lucknow.

Chennai Super Kings' first home game of IPL 2023 is currently underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Generally, the pitch in Chennai is slow and helps the spinners.

Back in 2019, the last season where CSK played home matches in Chennai before tonight's game, Royal Challengers Bangalore got all out for 70 runs, surrendering to CSK's spinners. CSK needed 17.4 overs to chase down the 71-run target.

However, the pitch seems completely different tonight. CSK received an invitation to bat first from LSG skipper KL Rahul. So far, the home side has scored 178 runs in just 17 overs.

Commenting on the pitch in Chennai, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote on Twitter:

"High scoring thriller ? This is a chepauk wicket from the past. Wow #windtheclockback #CSKvsLSG."

Ravichandran Ashwin will get an opportunity to play against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai next week

Ravichandran Ashwin was one of the main players of the CSK squad during the initial phase of his career. He played a match-winning role for the franchise from 2009 to 2015. In 2016, he moved to Rising Pune Supergiant and then had stints with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals before joining the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022.

RR retained him for the 2023 season as well. The veteran off-spinner will likely play at Chepauk next week. CSK will host RR for a match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 12. It will be interesting to see if Ashwin features in the playing XI for that game.

Speaking of the ongoing match between CSK and LSG, Chennai's batters have destroyed Lucknow's bowlers. You can follow the live scorecard here.

