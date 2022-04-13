"This is my first victory as a captain ever" - Ravindra Jadeja reacts after CSK beat RCB by 23 runs

Ravindra Jadeja registered his first win as captain as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs at the DY Patil Sports Complex.

Incidentally, MS Dhoni handed over the reins to Jadeja a couple of days ahead of IPL 2022. Ravindra Jadeja didn't have a great start to his captaincy stint, losing first four games, CSK's worst start in IPL history.

On Tuesday, the defending champions bounced off the blocks, riding on a 150+ stand between Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube that saw them post 215 runs. The batting effort was capped by an equally brilliant spell from Maheesh Theekshana as Bangalore could only muster 193 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Jadeja said:

"First of all, this is my first victory as the captain ever. I will dedicate this to my wife. In the last four games, we were not able to cross the line. Special shoutout to Robbie and Shivam for batting the way as they did."

The entire CSK contingent was under the pump after a rocky start to the campaign. Shots were fired at Jadeja's leadership abilities after MS Dhoni was spotted taking all the decisions inside the ground.

As the noise continued to build, Ravindra Jadeja admitted that he had the full backing of the owners and the management. He added:

"Our owners and management do not put pressure on me. They motivate me. I pick the brains of senior players. Obviously, you have Mahi bhai, I always go to him and discuss."

It was a well-rounded victory with everyone chipping in with some contributions. The bowling unit also stepped up to the task with Theekshana returning figures of 4/33. Jadeja also made telling contributions, scalping three wickets to drown RCB, who had won three games on the trot.

"It takes time to get into the mould" - Ravindra Jadeja on captaincy

Only five games as captain, the 33-year-old Indian all-rounder stated that he is getting better with each passing game. This is a new learning experience for Ravindra Jadeja, who has hardly captained any game at the senior level, let alone on a big stage like the IPL.

He continued:

"You know, it takes time to get into the mould but I am learning every day and getting into the role."

The CSK captain stressed that they have an experienced squad and will look to carry on the momentum. Jadeja concluded:

"We have plenty of experience in the dressing room. It does come into play. We try not to panic and back ourselves and look to play positive cricket. We will look to push as we have got the momentum."

With this victory, Chennai Super Kings have opened their account in IPL 2022.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava