"This is what happens when you mess with Rohit Sharma" - Fans slam MI for losing 4th consecutive outing with 24-run defeat vs KKR

The Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their horrific run in IPL 2024 with a 24-run defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on May 3.

After a solid bowling performance to restrict the visitors to a sub-par 169, the MI batter unraveled in front of a packed home crowd. A start of 16-0 soon became 71/6 before a sensational 35-ball 56 from Suryakumar Yadav brought life into the contest.

However, his untimely dismissal in the 16th over effectively ended hopes of victory as they were eventually bowled out for 145 in the 19th over. The loss was MI's fourth consecutive and an eighth in 11 outings this season.

With only six points in the bag and three games remaining, MI is all but out of playoff contention. Their off-season saw a change in guard with Hardik Pandya taking over as captain from long-time skipper Rohit Sharma.

The move has not gone down well with the MI fans and those on Twitter ensured to take the opportunity to slam the side for their no-show this season.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans continued slamming MI for their dismal 2024 IPL season with one tweeting:

"This is what happens when you mess with Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians deserved this for disrespecting our legend."

"The legacy, Mumbai Indians had created under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma in the last decade (2013-2023) is now over. Just the name is same but the franchise is different.2013-2023 MI Won All matches Against KKR in Wankhede. Captaincy matters!!," said a fan.

"Officially the first team to get knocked out from IPL2024. Sack this Mark Boucher. Destroyed my favourite Mumbai Indians," a fan tweeted.

"There are a lot of questions but that will take some time to answer" - Hardik Pandya

MI skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that the side faces several questions after a devastating defeat to KKR.

A season that began with high hopes after the all-rounder's return to the franchise has been a complete let-down from the start till now. At the post-match presentation, a distraught Hardik said:

"Not much, there are a lot of questions but that will take some time to answer but for now, not much to say. As you mentioned, the bowlers did a fantastic job, the wicket got a little better after the first innings, the dew came on. We will go through the game and see what could we have done better. You keep fighting, that is what I tell to myself, never leave the battlefield, tough days come but good also come here, it’s challenging but challenges make you better."

The 30-year-old had a decent outing with the ball, picking up two wickets but fell for only one with the willow.

Hardik and his men will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next outing on Monday, May 6.

