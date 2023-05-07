“This Hooda was going to replace Virat Kohli at no.3 in wc” - Fans troll Deepak Hooda for 11 off 11 balls while chasing 228 against GT in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Deepak Hooda failed to deliver with the bat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.

Hooda came into bat when LSG were 88/1 after 8.2 overs but failed to keep the momentum going. The right-handed batter scored 11 off as many balls while chasing 228.

The 28-year-old tried to unleash himself, but he was eventually caught by Rahul Tewatia at deep mid-wicket off Mohammed Shami’s bowling.

Fans on Twitter questioned LSG management for sending under-fire Deepak Hooda ahead of Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, and Nicholas Pooran. One user sarcastically wrote:

“And this Hooda was going to replace Virat Kohli at no.3 in wc”

ForeverChrisGayle @cric_bazz And this Hooda was going to replace virat kohli at no.3 in wc. And this Hooda was going to replace virat kohli at no.3 in wc.😂😂😂😂😂😂

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Arjun Ashok @arj_90 LSG were in the game when Mayers & QDK were smashing them. Then they decided to send Hooda in ahead of Stoinis & Nicky P. Stoinis walks in with the Reqd Rate past 15. What a mess! 🤦‍♂️ LSG were in the game when Mayers & QDK were smashing them. Then they decided to send Hooda in ahead of Stoinis & Nicky P. Stoinis walks in with the Reqd Rate past 15. What a mess! 🤦‍♂️

Kaushik Phukan @KaushikPhukan10 What a impact full innings while chasing 228 , Deepak Hooda 11(11) What a impact full innings while chasing 228 , Deepak Hooda 11(11)😆

AYAAN @ayaan220203 Hooda give tribute to kl Rahul made sure captain sahab is not missed 🥹🥲🥲 Hooda give tribute to kl Rahul made sure captain sahab is not missed 🥹🥲🥲

; @AIH183no



Chalo, hope GT destroys LSG's NRR. Promoting Hooda above Stoinis and Pooran has cost LSG the game.Chalo, hope GT destroys LSG's NRR. Promoting Hooda above Stoinis and Pooran has cost LSG the game.Chalo, hope GT destroys LSG's NRR. 🙏

Parth Goyal @Eye_ronical KL Rahul gaya

to Hooda aagaya



:( KL Rahul gayato Hooda aagaya :( https://t.co/supnvROcUP

Chabal @ExtantSri #GTvLSG Why does Hooda need to come in before players like Stoinis, Pooran and waste deliveries 🤔 #LSGvGT Why does Hooda need to come in before players like Stoinis, Pooran and waste deliveries 🤔 #LSGvGT #GTvLSG

Royals Cricket @ImHimanshu_Raj Isko lagta tha Deepak Hooda

Virat Kohli ko T20WC me no.3 par replace karega Isko lagta tha Deepak HoodaVirat Kohli ko T20WC me no.3 par replace karega https://t.co/duYPlbJqAx

D @Darshil_vy @IamDjdabhi @gujarat_titans Abe Bhai Hooda ko out ni karna tha vo tuk tuk khel raha tha usko khilana tha. Ab stonis marega @IamDjdabhi @gujarat_titans Abe Bhai Hooda ko out ni karna tha vo tuk tuk khel raha tha usko khilana tha. Ab stonis marega

Raj @07reddevilz Deepak Hooda is just in horrible horrible horrible form Deepak Hooda is just in horrible horrible horrible form

For the uninitiated, Deepak Hooda has, so far, managed to score just 64 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 92.75 in the ongoing IPL 2023.

LSG retained him for ₹5.75 crore following his exploits with the bat last season. The right-handed batter amassed 451 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 136.67, including four half-centuries.

Deepak Hooda's LSG lose to GT by 56 runs

The Gujarat Titans successfully defended their total, thanks to an excellent bowling performance, winning the match by 56 runs. With this victory, they strengthened their lead at the top of the IPL 2023 points table.

Quinton de Kock top scored with 70 off 41 balls, while Kyle Mayers scored 48 off 32 deliveries. The remaining batters failed to deliver for LSG.

Mohit Sharma emerged as the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with figures of 4/29. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmed settled for one wicket apiece.

Earlier, a clinical batting performance from Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill helped GT post 227/2 in their allotted 20 overs. While Gill smashed an unbeaten 94 off 51 balls, Saha hit 81 off 43 deliveries. They set the platform with a 142-run stand for the first wicket, which was perfectly capitalized by Hardik Pandya and David Miller to put up a daunting total on the board.

Click here to check out the GT vs LSG full scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes