“This Hooda was going to replace Virat Kohli at no.3 in wc” - Fans troll Deepak Hooda for 11 off 11 balls while chasing 228 against GT in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Deepak Hooda failed to deliver with the bat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7.
Hooda came into bat when LSG were 88/1 after 8.2 overs but failed to keep the momentum going. The right-handed batter scored 11 off as many balls while chasing 228.
The 28-year-old tried to unleash himself, but he was eventually caught by Rahul Tewatia at deep mid-wicket off Mohammed Shami’s bowling.
Fans on Twitter questioned LSG management for sending under-fire Deepak Hooda ahead of Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, and Nicholas Pooran. One user sarcastically wrote:
“And this Hooda was going to replace Virat Kohli at no.3 in wc”
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
For the uninitiated, Deepak Hooda has, so far, managed to score just 64 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 92.75 in the ongoing IPL 2023.
LSG retained him for ₹5.75 crore following his exploits with the bat last season. The right-handed batter amassed 451 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 136.67, including four half-centuries.
Deepak Hooda's LSG lose to GT by 56 runs
The Gujarat Titans successfully defended their total, thanks to an excellent bowling performance, winning the match by 56 runs. With this victory, they strengthened their lead at the top of the IPL 2023 points table.
Quinton de Kock top scored with 70 off 41 balls, while Kyle Mayers scored 48 off 32 deliveries. The remaining batters failed to deliver for LSG.
Mohit Sharma emerged as the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with figures of 4/29. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmed settled for one wicket apiece.
Earlier, a clinical batting performance from Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill helped GT post 227/2 in their allotted 20 overs. While Gill smashed an unbeaten 94 off 51 balls, Saha hit 81 off 43 deliveries. They set the platform with a 142-run stand for the first wicket, which was perfectly capitalized by Hardik Pandya and David Miller to put up a daunting total on the board.
Click here to check out the GT vs LSG full scorecard.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.