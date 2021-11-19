"This hurts my heart" - Virat Kohli pens an emotional note as AB de Villiers bids goodbye 

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers together make one of the best batting pairs the sport has ever witnessed. In the 11 years they have played alongside each other at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), their partnership has extended beyond the cricket field.

De Villiers, who announced his international retirement in 2018, decided to pull the curtains on his cricketing career on November 19 (Friday). Reacting to the Proteas star's announcement, Virat Kohli backed AB de Villers' decision and believes it is in the best interests of the player and his family.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote:

"To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB, my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be."

He added:

"This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. I love you."

Since AB de Villiers joined RCB, the star duo has shared some breathtaking partnerships over the last decade. However, de Villiers signs off without an IPL trophy in his cabinet, which will be an unfulfilled dream in what has been a glorious career.

On a personal note, the news threw up flashbacks of the batting maestro toying with the bowlers with his 360 degree hitting. AB de Villiers was one of the most loved overseas cricketers in India. A video of the Chinnaswamy crowd chanting 'ABD ABD' continues to play on my head in a loop as I write this.

"I am an RCBian forever" - AB de Villiers

The 37-year-old Proteas batsman enjoyed enormous support from the Royal Challengers Bangalore fans and was one of their own. Stating that it took a long time to arrive at the decision, AB de Villiers said that the franchise will always stay close to his heart.

"I have had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have just whizzed by and leaving the boys is extremely bittersweet. Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time, but after a lot of contemplation, I've decided to hang up my boots and spend quality time with my family," said De Villiers in a statement.

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. https://t.co/W1Z41wFeli

He added:

"I would like to thank the RCB management, my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans, and the entire RCB family for showing faith and supporting me all through these years. It has been a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many memories on the personal front to cherish for the lifetime. RCB will always be very close to me and my family and I will continue to support this amazing team. I am a RCBian forever."

Since joining RCB in 2011, AB de Villiers has mustered 4491 runs in 156 matches and is the second-highest run-scorer for the franchise after Kohli. Overall, he finishes as the sixth highest run-getter in IPL history with 5162 runs in 184 matches, including three centuries.

