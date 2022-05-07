“This one’s for you, Maa”- LSG players to sport jerseys with their mothers' names in the match against KKR 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players will be sporting jerseys with their mothers' names in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight in IPL 2022. It is to celebrate Mother's Day, which falls on May 8.

LSG have accumulated 14 points from 10 games and look to be one of the frontrunners to qualify for the play-offs. Their opponents, KKR, are in a spot of bother as they need to win almost every game to stay alive in the tournament.

Ahead of the clash against KKR, the Lucknow-based franchise gave fans a glimpse of their players' special jerseys by sharing a reel on their official Instagram handle. They captioned the post:

"KKR will have to drop Aaron Finch to accommodate Pat Cummins" - Aakash Chopra previews KKR vs LSG

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra opined that KKR will be contemplating bringing in Pat Cummins for the clash against LSG after he missed the last couple of games.

Chopra feels that Aaron Finch should ideally make way for the Australian Test captain in the playing XI as the other three overseas players have been performing well.

In a video on his official YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed the LSG vs KKR encounter and said:

“They might look to bring in Cummins but instead of whom? That’s the million-dollar question. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Tim Southee will play. KKR will have to drop Aaron Finch to accommodate Pat Cummins. It will be interesting. I cannot predict Kolkata’s thinking.”

Speaking about KKR's opening combination, Chopra added:

“Should they stick to Indrajith and Finch as openers? They might not change the combination since they won the last game. But I feel they should go back to Venkatesh Iyer and Sam Billings can return as the keeper. For me, that’s a better combination.”

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host the contest between Knight Riders and Super Giants tonight. The match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

