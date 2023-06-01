"This player was almost about to quit cricket types" - Aakash Chopra lauds Mohit Sharma's performances for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra believes Mohit Sharma's outstanding performances with the ball was one of the main reasons behind the Gujarat Titans' (GT) consistent run in IPL 2023.

Mohit picked up 27 wickets at a decent economy of 8.17 in the 14 matches he played in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League. He was just one wicket shy of Purple Cap winner Mohammad Shami and pipped Rashid Khan to the second spot due to his slightly better economy.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the factors behind the Titans' run to the final in IPL 2023. Regarding Mohit, he said:

"Mohit Sharma's season was extremely important for this team. This player was almost about to quit cricket types because he was this team's net bowler. A player who has played for India and played in the World Cup was ready to become a net bowler for a team."

The former Indian opener praised the Gujarat Titans for recognizing the veteran seamer's burning desire to perform on the big stage, elaborating:

"It means he has a lot of fire within him and he is with you if you recognize that fire. This was incredible. The fire kept on burning. He first became a net bowler for the team and then he was picked in the team at base price. People were asking why Mohit Sharma but nobody has been able to hit this Mohit."

Before this season, Mohit last played in the prestigious tournament in IPL 2019. The Titans bought him for ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction and the Haryana seamer repaid them for the trust shown in him.

"No one is able to touch him" - Aakash Chopra on Mohit Sharma's exploits at the death

Mohit Sharma picked up a five-wicket haul in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra lauded Mohit Sharma for his superlative performances at the death throughout the tournament, stating:

"He bowls at the back end of a T20 game but no one is able to touch him. He picked up five wickets against Mumbai. This boy is different. He goes to Chennai and troubles them, he did it everywhere. In fact, even in the final, if we leave the last two balls, this player only had kept the Gujarat Titans in the match."

The reputed commentator concluded by pointing out that the former Indian seamer's tournament will not be defined by his last two deliveries but by his classy performances before that, observing:

"He has been absolutely outstanding. The truth is that what defines you - it's not how you die but how you lived. Everyone gets hit. I am not bothered too much about how it ended but the amazing things he did before that, the wickets he picked up - absolute class."

Apart from Mohit's consistent performances throughout the tournament, his dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni brought the Titans back into the game in the final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

With CSK requiring 13 runs off the final over, the right-arm seamer conceded just three runs off the first four balls. However, Ravindra Jadeja then smoked the last two deliveries for a six and a four to spoil his day and take MS Dhoni and Co. to their fifth IPL title.

