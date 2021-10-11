"This is probably the year we win it all" - RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga pens a heartfelt note as he exits IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga thanked the IPL franchise for their amazing experience and bid farewell this year. Wanindu Hasaranga wrote a hysterical message on his official Instagram handle and hopes RCB will break their title jinx this year.

Hasaranga made his IPL debut this year on the back of some terrific international performances across facets. The leg-spinner replaced Australia's Adam Zampa in the Virat Kohli-led side for the UAE leg. However, he will exit IPL 2021 without delivering any memorable performance.

Hasaranga ended up with no wickets to his name in two games and made only one run. Nevertheless, the 24-year old seems to have enjoyed his brief time and thanked the league and RCB for the opportunity. The all-rounder has left early to join his national side ahead of the T20 World Cup.

RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal wishes Wanindu Hasaranga good luck after his departure

Hasaranga's fellow IPL teammate Yuzvendra Chahal commented on the post and wrote, "Good luck brotherman." The Sri Lankan cricketer will not be in the RCB camp when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in their first playoff game on Monday (October 11) in Sharjah.

Chahal, meanwhile, will hope to carry on his red-hot form with the ball and catapult the franchise to its maiden title. The Haryana-born leg-spinner has 16 wickets from 14 games in IPL 2021 at 22.38, maintaining an economy rate of 7.31.

Virat Kohli's men enter the playoffs after an unforgettable win in their last group game against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai. KS Bharat and Glenn Maxwell scored terrific unbeaten half-centuries and shared an unbroken stand of 113. It helped RCB gun down the 165-run target despite losing their openers cheaply.

The Bangalore outfit will still be wary, however, of the Knight Riders, to whom they suffered a massive loss in their opening fixture in the UAE. Eoin Morgan and co. will be high on confidence entering this game, having won both their IPL 2021 games in Sharjah.

