''I would like to see my own story play in cinemas and OTT platforms''- Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has revealed he intends to make a feature film or a web series based on his journey from a young aspiring cricketer to an elite international player.

Singh, who represented Team India for the better part of 18 years between 1998 and 2016, will shortly make his debut on the silver screen with the Tamil film 'Friendship'.

In an interview with India Today, Singh was asked if he had any plans for a biopic. The former off-spinner said in this regard:

''Yes, I would like to see my own story play in cinemas and on OTT platforms. I think it is something that I have in my mind. Going forward, I must make a film or a web series about my life, telling my story - where I come from, where I am in life right now and what all can happen in your life if you put in the hard work. Whether it will be a web series or a film, I don't know, but I know this is something I want to do,"

Biopics on sportspeople have become the norm in the past decade or so. The lives of the likes of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, boxer Mary Kom and former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni have been celebrated on the big screen.

'This is not your cup of tea" - Harbhajan Singh recalls Geeta Basra's reaction to him trying his hand in movies

Harbhajan Singh may not have previously featured in a full-length film. But he has participated in various commercials in addition to making a cameo appearance.

When asked if he has issues in front of the camera, Harbhajan Singh reckoned that it is easier than playing a sport, as an actor is allowed retakes unlike live sport. He said:

"One thing was sure that I would get many retakes, which we don't get in cricket. Once the action is done, it comes down to the next ball. While shooting films or commercials, you get chances. If you don't get it right the first time, you keep doing it again and again. It was tiring at times, but here you get many chances to prove yourself and get better with time. That was a good thing about facing this camera. The camera that I have faced throughout my career, there you don't get a second chance."

Singh also revealed that his Bollywood actress wife Geeta Basra had told him that acting wasn't his 'cup of tea' when asked if he sought any advice from her.

Also Read

"Nothing, to be honest. We hardly discussed the film and the work that I am doing. She has a very different approach to it. She told me, "Why are you getting into it? This is not your cup of tea." But I said 'Alright, I won't know until I try'. And I tried and it wasn't that difficult. If you put in the hard work, everything comes to good in the end."

Harbhajan Singh represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, claiming 417, 269 and 25 wickets, respectively. He is currently a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the ongoing IPL season.

Edited by Bhargav