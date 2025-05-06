"This team is dependent on 3 batters" - Mohammad Kaif on GT ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has picked the Mumbai Indians (MI) as the slight favorites heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He reasoned that GT are reliant on their top three batters, and Jasprit Bumrah is likely to get the better of them.

Ad

MI and GT will square off in Match 56 of IPL 2025 in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. Both sides have garnered 14 points thus far, with MI placed third, a spot above GT, on the points table due to their superior net run rate.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Kaif was asked to pick the likely winners of the MI-GT IPL 2025 clash.

"It's not easy to beat them (MI) at home. Now they are in very good form. When they lost earlier in the league phase, Bumrah wasn't there. Bumrah has returned, and they have won six of their last seven matches with Bumrah. They have become a good bowling team," he responded.

Ad

Trending

"There are three batters in the opposition - Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill. This team is dependent on three batters. It will be a battle between Bumrah and the top three, and Bumrah generally wins against good batters. That's why I consider Mumbai slightly ahead in this match," the former India batter added.

Ad

The Mumbai Indians won only one of their first five games in IPL 2025, with Jasprit Bumrah being part of their playing combination only in the last of those matches. However, the five-time champions have won their last six games, with the unconventional seamer picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.96 in the seven matches he has played.

"It's difficult to look beyond MI" - Deep Dasgupta on favorites for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 clash

The Mumbai Indians have the best net run rate among all teams in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Deep Dasgupta also picked the Mumbai Indians as the favorites for their IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans.

Ad

"Considering the form Mumbai are in at the moment and the team they have, it's difficult to look beyond MI, although GT have been playing very good cricket. However, they have a slight dependence on the top three. GT haven't needed their middle order thus far, but this will be a good test," he said.

Ad

The former India wicketkeeper-batter added that the in-form MI side will be tough to beat at home.

"From GT's point of view, you want such a test. The MI batters and bowlers are in form. On paper, they are one of the best teams in this tournament. So I feel it will be a very good test for GT, but it's going to be difficult to beat Mumbai at their home, considering the form they are in," Dasgupta observed.

The Mumbai Indians have won four of their first five league games at the Wankhede Stadium. Their only loss at the venue was a 12-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More