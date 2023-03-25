"This team should qualify this time" - Aakash Chopra on the SunRisers Hyderabad's strengths heading into IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra feels the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have numerous strengths and should qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2023.

The 2016 IPL champions made wholesale changes to their squad at the IPL 2023 auction after finishing eighth last year. They even released last season's skipper Kane Williamson and have appointed Aiden Markram as their captain for this year's edition of the league.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad should make it through to the knockout stages of IPL 2023, reasoning:

"This team should qualify this time. Team Hyderabad is looking absolutely brilliant in my opinion. I feel this team will go till the end under Aiden Markram's captaincy. It is a powerful team."

Reflecting on their probable playing XI, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that they have three formidable top-order Indian batters, elaborating:

"I see numerous strengths in this team. This team looks like a complete team. They have Indian batters at the top. Two (Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi) of the three are extremely good and Abhishek Sharma is not bad either."

Chopra added that the SunRisers Hyderabad have three overseas middle-order batters who are comfortable against spin, observing:

"Then you have three overseas middle-order batters who do that job only - Aiden Markram, Harry Brook and Heinrich Klaasen. All three play spin well and I feel all three will do well in Indian conditions."

SunRisers Hyderabad



Such melody with the willow 🤌



#OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023



Not surprising if you felt this was just another SRH net practice inSuch melody with the willow 🤌 Not surprising if you felt this was just another SRH net practice in 🇿🇦🤭Such melody with the willow 🤌🎶#OrangeFireIdhi #OrangeArmy #IPL2023https://t.co/E2K4b3pBiI

Heinrich Klaasen will likely be the franchise's preferred wicketkeeper-batter in their playing XI. They have another explosive overseas middle-order batter in the form of Glenn Phillips, who can also perform the wicketkeeper's role.

Aakash Chopra on the Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling strengths

Washington Sundar will play the spin-bowling all-rounder's role for SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the SunRisers Hyderabad can field two potent spinners in their playing XI, explaining:

"After that, you have an off-spinner in the form of Washington Sundar, who can bowl both with the new and old ball. You have an overseas leg-spinner in the form of Adil Rashid. We have only three leg-spinners - Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa - who are the best in the world if you leave aside the Indians."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player added that SRH have excellent Indian seam-bowling options to complete their XI, stating:

"Then you have three fast bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the experience, Umran Malik has the pace and you can play either Kartik Tyagi or T Natarajan. This team is full of strengths."

Chopra concluded by saying that the SunRisers Hyderabad do not have any apparent weaknesses. However, he acknowledged that the franchise could have a few selection issues if Aiden Markram, who will be captaining for the first time in the IPL, fails to fire with the bat.

