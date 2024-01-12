"This is the World Cup year and he bats at a good position for CSK" - Aakash Chopra on Shivam Dube staking a claim for a place in India's T20 WC squad

Aakash Chopra has lauded Shivam Dube for his match-winning all-round performance in the first T20I between India and Afghanistan. Chopra said that the all-rounder could stake a claim for a berth in India's T20 World Cup squad if he fares well in the IPL 2024.

Dube registered figures of 1/9 in two overs as India restricted Afghanistan to 158/5 in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. After that, the big-hitting left-hander smashed an unbeaten 60 off 40 deliveries as the Men in Blue chased down the target with six wickets and 15 deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Dube's performance and added that a good stint for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the IPL could keep him in the reckoning for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. He said (0:01):

"Shivam Ati Sundaram. He picked up a wicket, bowled only two overs, and then made 60 runs off 40 balls as well with a strike rate of 150. Shivam Dube has staked a claim once again. This is the World Cup year and he bats at a good position for CSK in the IPL and does very well."

The former India opener added that the Mumbai all-rounder made the most of his chance after being treated slightly unfairly, explaining:

"I was feeling that Dube was not being treated properly. We had spoken earlier that you made him sit out in the five matches against Australia and dropped him against South Africa, but now when he got a chance, he has not only grabbed it but made the most of it."

Dube was part of India's squad for the five-match T20I series against Australia immediately after the 2023 ODI World Cup but didn't get to play a game. He wasn't picked for the subsequent tour of South Africa before being recalled for the ongoing series against Afghanistan.

"He played with great maturity" - Aakash Chopra praises Shivam Dube for finishing the game

Shivam Dube struck five fours and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was particularly appreciative of Shivam Dube for staying unbeaten and finishing the game, elaborating (9:15):

"He had already picked up a wicket with the ball but the way he batted, he played with great maturity. He finished the match. I think that's an important one when you close out the match."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the seam-bowling all-rounder has presented his case as a viable backup for Hardik Pandya.

"He said that he should be given chances as he can bowl as well. He said that if Hardik Pandya is unfit or unavailable for any reason, he can do the job. Player of the Match performance was Shivam Dube. The standout performer was Shivam Dube."

Dube walked out to bat when India were in a spot of bother at 28/2. He strung together crucial partnerships with Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, and Rinku Singh to take the hosts over the line, and was duly chosen as the Player of the Match.

