"This year was a bad phase for me" - Mohammed Siraj optimistic about strong comeback after dismal IPL 2022 campaign

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj, who had a poor campaign in IPL 2022, is confident of making a strong comeback in the fifth Test against England, which starts on June 1.

The Hyderabad-born pacer, who was one of the three cricketers RCB retained, failed to live up to expectations. Siraj returned with only nine wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 10.08 runs per over. His inability to provide breakthroughs with the new ball massively hurt the Royal Challengers throughout the season.

Speaking to PTI during the trailer launch of the web series, 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum’, Mohammed Siraj stressed that he is working on his strengths to make a strong comeback. He said:

“This season, the IPL was a bit down. The last two seasons my graph was up and this time it has come down. But then I see what I have done in the past two years and take that along. This year was a bad phase for me but will make a strong comeback by working hard. I will work on my ability and believe in my strengths."

Despite having a poor campaign this year, Siraj has been RCB's leading pacer for the past couple of seasons. He has picked up 24 wickets in the last two IPL editions, which also paved the way for his India debut.

The 28-year-old has done reasonably well in the longest format, picking up 36 wickets at an average of 29.63 in 12 Tests. Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role as India successfully defended the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020-21.

"It is always good to bowl there in the English conditions" - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj produced a match-winning performance at Lord's (Credit: Getty Images)

The tall and lanky pacer, who did exceedingly well on the England tour last year, is confident ahead of the series decider. Siraj admitted that he relishes bowling on English wickets and is preparing for the challenge and said:

“My preparations are going well for the Test. There in England, the Dukes ball is used, it is always good to bowl there in the English conditions and it is helpful for the bowlers."

India was 2-1 in the series before a COVID-19 outbreak forced the hosts to postpone the final match in 2021. Mohammed Siraj believes the rescheduled Test will be crucial in the context of the ICC World Test Championship. He concluded:

"This Test is very important for us and we are leading 2-1. It is good that the Test has been rescheduled and we are confident (of doing well) as we have the lead, it is a good feeling."

The fifth and final tie between India and England will commence on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

