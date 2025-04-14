Three consecutive run-outs end DC’s unbeaten streak in IPL 2025 as MI beat them by 12 runs in dramatic finish [Watch]

The Delhi Capitals' unbeaten streak in IPL 2025 ended on Sunday (April 13) after three consecutive run-outs helped the Mumbai Indians (MI) beat them by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In his comeback match, Karun Nair set the platform for DC in the chase of 206, as he played a sensational knock of 89 (40). The hosts looked in control of the proceedings when Nair perished in the 12th over with 135 runs on the scoreboard.

However, the middle order failed to utilize the platform and collapsed meekly, leaving DC in trouble at 160/6. Vipraj Nigam (14 off 8 balls) played a mini cameo but departed without finishing the job. The Capitals needed 23 runs in the last 12 balls, with three wickets left. Ashutosh Sharma hit two fours in the first three balls of the 19th over from Jasprit Bumrah, exerting pressure on the Mumbai Indians. However, the visiting team effected three runouts on the next three balls to bundle DC out for 193 and win the match by 12 runs.

You can watch the last three wickets below:

You can watch the other two run-out dismissals here.

"Winning is always special" - MI captain Hardik Pandya after win vs DC in IPL 2025 in Delhi

At the post-match presentation, Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya credited DC batter Karun Nair for playing a magnificent knock in the second innings and was satisfied with the fighting spirit of his team. Reflecting on the win, Hardik said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Winning is always special. Especially a game like this, where in first 13 overs you are not there. We were running out of options. The way Karun executed was fantastic. It shows the importance of the hard work he has put in and the runs he has scored over the years."

Pandya added:

"Karn Sharma was fantastic. To come in on a small ground with 60m boundaries. He bowled with a lot of heart. Fielding is always important. We told ourselves, we are still in it and kept backing ourselves. Dew played a part. We made sure that the game was not over till its over. We knew that a couple of wickets could turn it around."

What were your favorite moments from this match? Let us know in the comments section.

