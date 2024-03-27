"Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai"- Suresh Raina reacts to MS Dhoni's sensational diving catch in CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian batter Suresh Raina recently heaped praise on his former teammate MS Dhoni. This came after the latter took a sensational acrobatic catch during IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, March 26.

The special moment transpired in the eighth over during the second innings of the seventh match of IPL 2024 between CSK and GT at the Chepauk Stadium. Titans batter Vijay Shankar got a thick edge while playing Super Kings all-rounder Daryl Mitchell's third delivery in that over.

The ball went towards the right of the wicketkeeper. MS Dhoni responded with a swift dive to complete the catch and give his side a third breakthrough. Ever since then, fans have been showering love on Dhoni for displaying wonderful agility in the field, even at the age of 42.

Suresh Raina also appreciated his former captain with a post on Instagram and called him an inspiration for everyone around. He shared the following post about MS Dhoni and captioned it:

"Yeh baat yaad rakhiye sir #tigerabhizindahai @mahi7781 bhai 🙌 Always going strong & inspiring everyone around🔥💪"

CSK registered a comfortable 63-run victory against GT, courtesy of a clinical all-round performance. The batting unit did their job well by scoring 206/6 in the first innings after losing the toss. The bowling department complemented their batter's efforts by restricting GT to 143/8 in the chase.

"It was a near-perfect game for us"- CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after the victory against GT in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on the win and said:

"It was a near-perfect game for us. A team like Gujarat always challenge you and it was great to come up with a performance like this. In Chennai when you are not sure what the pitch will be, it is important to have wickets in hand. Rachin batted brilliantly in the powerplay and we were ahead in the game."

He continued:

"Shivam played brilliantly and not to forget Rizvi. In terms of confidence, Mahi bhai and the management worked with him. He knows what kind of a role he is playing. Definitely Shivam is a big plus for us. I think pretty much same. I am very much impressed. We have got two three youngsters which might be making a difference."

CSK will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday (March 31) in Vizag.