Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar, Kieron Pollard, & Co enjoy MI's victory against DC in WPL 2025 final from the stands [Watch] 

Mumbai Indians (MI) men's team players Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar, and a couple of others supported the women's team by attending their WPL 2025 final against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (March 15). Head coach Mahela Jayawardene and batting coach Kieron Pollard were also present with the contingent at the venue.

MI women's team did not disappoint as they registered an eight-run victory against DC to win the WPL trophy for the second time in three years. They batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a respectable total of 149/7 in 20 overs on a sluggish surface. Harmanpreet Kaur (66) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (30) were the main contributors, stitching together an 89-run stand for their side. DC could only reach 141/9 in 20 overs, falling nine runs short of the target. Marizanne Kapp (40) and Jemimah Rodrigues (30) fought valiantly for the Capitals but did not receive much support from the others.

Tilak Varma and Co. enjoyed the contest and were spotted celebrating after their franchise won. MI shared a couple of videos on its X account, giving fans a glimpse of the celebrations.

You can watch the videos below:

"We tried to keep things simple and easy" - MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur after win vs DC in WPL 2025 final

At the post-match presentation, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur received the Player of the Match award for her magnificent half-century in the first innings, which helped her team set up a competitive target. Reflecting on the victorious WPL 2025 campaign, Kaur said:

"I think it was a great team effort. I would like to congratulate the Delhi team. They gave us a tough fight. The way we played today... we fought till the last ball. At the end of the day, I am really happy. It was not easy when I went in to bat. But I had Nat (Sciver-Brunt) on the other side. We tried to keep things simple and easy."

She continued:

"We took calculated risks and that helped us put that partnership. I thought 150 was not enough for DC. But in pressure games like these, 150 looks like 180. Credit goes to the bowlers. Hayley always creates chances. The way Saika Ishaque bowled was really heartening to see."

MI will now shift its focus to IPL 2025, where its campaign will begin on March 23 with a clash against the Chennai Super Kings.

